Peyton Sellers Preparing to Compete on National Stage in Saturday Night’s Srx Event at South Boston Speedway

The racecars have arrived, speedway personnel and CBS TV crews are in high gear with preparations, and defending NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion Peyton Sellers is preparing to compete on a national stage in Saturday’s SRX (Superstar Racing Experience) event at South Boston Speedway.



Saturday night’s SRX event will be televised live on CBS starting at 8 p.m. South Boston Speedway’s Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division competitors will battle it out in a 50-lap race that will get the green flag at 6 p.m.



“I rank this opportunity right at the top of things I’ve been able to do,” the six-time South Boston Speedway NASCAR track champion remarked during a media availability Thursday afternoon. “I had the opportunity in 2005 to run the Rolex 24 at Daytona. I have had the opportunity to race an Xfinity car at Indianapolis. I’ve had a chance to race Daytona, Talladega, a lot of those tracks. To have the caliber of drivers we’ve got, to have the caliber of cars we’ve got in SRX is big. With the caliber of program SRX has put together, for me to be asked to be a part of it is a really neat opportunity.”



A limited number of advance reserved tickets for Saturday night’s SRX series event at South Boston Speedway are available. Fans should make their ticket purchase as soon as possible, whether it be for reserved seats or general admission tickets to get the best remaining seat selection.



Track officials encourage fans to purchase their tickets online on the South Boston Speedway website southbostonspeedway.com. Persons that prefer to purchase tickets via phone can do so at 877-440-1540 or 434-572-4947, although purchasing online is the fastest and easiest way to ensure they get tickets. Speedway officials point out that the easiest way to have tickets delivered is via e-mail.



All grandstand seating is reserved seating for this event. Fans will need to choose their own seats when they purchase tickets. There is no child ticket pricing for this special event. Everyone attending the event must purchase a ticket, with the exception of an infant-in-arms that will sit on an individual’s lap.



Persons with ADA needs should purchase a General Admission Lawn Chair ticket. ADA areas are accessible in Turns 3 and 4 or Turns 1 and 2.



Trackside tailgating spaces are not available. The trackside tailgating spaces are sold on a seasonal basis and are sold out for the 2022 season.



Sellers encourages fans to come out and experience the SRX event at South Boston Speedway.



“I’ve told everybody the last couple of weeks, whether you’re a Peyton Sellers fan or not, come out and see the race that SRX is bringing to South Boston Speedway this weekend,” Sellers pointed out.

“Come out and see what it’s all about. Come out and enjoy it for what it is. There is an exceptional amount of talent coming in this weekend.”



Sellers is the “local ringer” that will be competing against some of the country’s top drivers in Saturday night’s SRX event at South Boston Speedway. He will compete against an all-star lineup of drivers that will include NASCAR drivers Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Greg Biffle, and Michael Waltrip. IndyCar and sports car racing stars Marco Andretti, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Paul Tracy, Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan and Ernie Francis Jr. will join them for the South Boston Speedway event.

Castroneves won the SRX series opener last Saturday in Pensacola, Florida and will be looking to bring the momentum to South Boston Speedway and attempt to land a second win.



“It’s always good to carry on the momentum from a race, especially after a win like in Pensacola,” Castroneves said. “I’m excited to learn with Peyton. I’ve never been to South Boston but it will be interesting. Certainly, you can watch YouTube and things like that to learn a little bit more about the characteristics of the place, but every time you go to a place you’re going to learn.”

