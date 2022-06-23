Drivers From All Over Heading To Central Illinois Tracks Friday And Saturday

POWRi Illinois Midget SPEEDWEEK is underway and coming for two tracks in Central Illinois. The popular, quick, and nimble racecars will be making their one and only Lincoln Speedway visit on Friday, June 24, while they will race for the second time this season at Macon Speedway on Saturday, June 25.

The five-race mini-series opened on Wednesday night at Charleston Speedway in Charleston, IL with Bixby, OK driver, Cannon McIntosh taking the win. Jacob Denney from Ohio and Karter Sarff, one of the local favorites from Mason City, IL completed the top three. Fourth and fifth were claimed by a Kansas driver and a California driver. Six different states were represented in the top six, while ten different states and a driver from Australia made up the complete 24 car feature field.

The series travels to Brownstown, IL for a race at Fayette County Speedway Thursday before making the trek to Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL on Friday night. Last year, 32 POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets were at the Lincoln event with this year’s Charleston winner, Cannon McIntosh taking the win.

Following Lincoln’s Friday race, the tour will head to Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL for Saturday night’s action. The Midgets are scheduled to make a total of four stops at the 1/5-mile this year with one already in the books. Princeton, IN driver Kyle Cummins claimed an extremely exciting win on May 7, rallying after a late race restart. The tour then wraps up its week on Sunday in Jacksonville, IL.

The POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micros presented by Bailey Chassis will be racing at both Lincoln and Macon as well. 88 different Micro drivers have raced under the POWRi banner through five races this season. The counts have also been very good at Macon this year on a weekly basis when it comes to the 600cc winged outlaw division.

Rounding out the action at Lincoln Speedway will be the DIRTcar Pro Late Models and Midwest Big Ten Series DIRTcar Modified. At Macon Speedway, the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models and 51 Bistro Street Stocks will race.

Pit gates will open at 3:00 both days with grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps take the track at 6:00, and racing will go green at 7:00. Grandstand admission each day is $20, while kids 11 and under are free.

Lincoln/Macon Speedway PR