NASCAR champion Chase Elliott to join celebration of Georgia champs at College Football Hall of Fame

Atlanta Motor Speedway, Chase Elliott, the Atlanta Braves, and the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame are giving Georgia sports fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on June 29.

For the first time ever the NASCAR Cup Series championship trophy, the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy, and the Atlanta Braves 2021 World Champions Trophy will all be on display alongside each other at the College Football Hall of Fame.

During the free event Georgia sports fans will get an up close view of each piece of championship hardware that their local favorites competed for. Dawsonville, Ga., native Elliott won the NASCAR Cup Series title in November 2020, the Atlanta Braves won the World Series in November 2021, and the University of Georgia won the college football national championship game in January 2022.

Fans in attendance will also get a chance to take part in a Q&A session with Elliott during the event. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion will interact with fans just 11 days before he races on his home track. Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet and the Atlanta Motor Speedway pace car will also be on display.

The fan event will begin at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, and continue through 1:30 p.m. During this time, guests will be able to enter the playing field area at the College Football Hall of Fame – where the championship trophies and Q&A with Elliott will be held – free of charge.

Fans can also see Elliott race at his home track during the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart on Sunday, July 10, at Atlanta Motor Speedway. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

