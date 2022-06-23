Summer Sizzler Set for Friday and Saturday at Delta Speedway

Stockton’s Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union returns to action with Friday and Saturday’s Summer Sizzler. The annual two-day event includes complete points races each night for the Micro Sprint divisions of Super 600, Non-Wing, Restricted, and Jr. Sprints on the 1/7th mile dirt oval.



General admission tickets are $10 for adults ages 13 and up, $5 for kids ages 6 to 12, seniors 55+, and military, and kids 5 and under are free! Pit passes are $20. Tickets can be purchased through MyRacePass or at the gate. With increased temperatures during the Sizzler, pit gates will open at 2pm each night and driver’s meetings will be at 5:30pm, with hot laps to follow. Fans who cannot attend can also see flag-to-flag coverage on The Cushion, the speedway’s Pay-Per-View partner this year.



The Super 600 and Non-Wing divisions both feature sizzling points battles towards their $1,000-to-win championships. Oregon’s Ashton Torgerson is leading the way in Super 600 on the strength of two feature wins this year. Torgerson aims for his first Delta Speedway championship in 2022 with a 16-point cushion over 2018 Super 600 track champion Nikko Panella of Stockton,



Ashton’s older brother Austin Torgerson, Grass Valley’s Izaak Sharp, and Fresno’s Raio Salmon make up the balance of the top-five. Panella is the only prior champion in the top-five of the standings, with Salmon coming as close as second place in the championship – during Panella’s title run ironically.



Austin Torgerson has the points lead in Non-Wing by a stronger 37-point advantage. Jeffrey Pahule of Brentwood runs second in the standings. Panella sits in third in his first full season of Non-Wing racing. Panella is looking for his sixth-career Delta title and would complete the “cycle” if he could win the Non-Wing championship, as a former Jr. Sprints, Restricted, and Super 600 champ.



Former track champion Brandon Carey of Ripon and 11-year-old Jett Barnes of Visalia round out the top-five of Non-Wing. Both Non-Wing and Super 600 race in 30 lap features during each night of the Sizzler with $500 to win each feature event.



Rancho Murieta’s Lucas Mauldin is on a run that would make Keith Richards jealous with three consecutive Restricted feature wins. The 25-lap races pay a minimum of $300 to the winner each night. A consistent season for Adrianna DeMartini of Brentwood has her just 29-points behind in second. 2021 Jr. Sprints champion Brody Rubio of Manteca ranks third in his rookie Restricted campaign. Kellan Harper of Pleasanton is fourth followed by Castro Valley’s Andrew Smith.



Briggs Davis of Manteca used a stretch of back-to-back victories to grab the points lead in Jr. Sprints. The speedway’s youngest drivers race in 20-lap features for a guaranteed $200-to-win. Delta’s newest race winner is Jackson Tardiff of Vacaville, who is up to second in the points and just 11 points in arrears. Rancho Murieta’s Maya Mauldin, Heston Stepps of Oakdale, and Citrus Heights’ Haven Sherman round out the top-five.



Courtesy of C&P Promotions, all member drivers in Juniors and Restricted who race at least 12 of 14 events will be eligible for drawings for a new Yamaha engine core and a new PMP chassis 600 frame and body.



Stubborn Rods will offer one custom made fishing rod per month to a randomly selected race winning driver as well.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Kludt Oil and Propane, Interstate Truck Center, Papé Kenworth, Van De Pol Petroleum, Hostile Wheels, Genova Bakery, Winner’s Bingo, Stubborn Rods, Solari’s Backhoe Service, and PMP Chassis for their support of the 2022 racing season. Race fans are encouraged to check out Dave Royce and Royce Farms Barbeque for the best racing food on the planet. Come thirsty as adult beverages are now available as well!



