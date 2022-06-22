Sonoma Raceway statement on the passing of O. Bruton Smith

“While today is a sad day in the world of motorsports, it’s also a day to reflect on the incredible influence Bruton Smith had on the world of sports and entertainment. His focus on innovation set the gold standard for turning speedways into majestic sports facilities. His vision here in Sonoma was key in developing Sonoma Raceway into one of the most legendary and visited motorsports facilities in the world, and we will continue to work hard every day to continue the legacy that he has established.”

Sonoma Raceway PR