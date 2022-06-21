Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series Freddy Hamm Tribute Twin-45's for Modifieds this Saturday.Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks, Pro 4s and Futures on card also

Race #2 of the Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series (MVSHoFS) will be the taking place this coming Saturday, June 25 with the Freddy Hamm Tribute. The race was originally slated for Opening Day on April 9 but weather issues forced the postponement of the event to this Saturday.

The MVSHoFS Freddy Hamm Tribute will see the Modifieds racing in twin-45 lap features. The 45 served as the signature car number of the late Hamm for most of his career.

Also in action will be the Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks, which are part of the special five race MVSHoFS. The Pro 4s and Futures will be running also.

The late Freddy Hamm – who passed away last year – was a Modified champion at Dorney Park Speedway, Mahoning Valley Speedway as well as Evergreen Raceway and is the only driver to have won championships at all three tracks. His Dennis Hilbert owned No. 45 was one of the most recognizable cars to ever turn a lap at each of those facilities. He was a true gentleman racer and earned a great amount of respect from his peers.

Hamm began racing Hobby Stocks at Dorney Park then advanced into the Sportsman Modifieds with a tremendous amount of success. Over his career he produced many wins. He also had a boundless sum of admiration from his legion of fans.

That respect Hamm garnered is perhaps the top trait he is most associated with and puts him head and shoulders above the rest as a great ambassador to all of the eastern Pennsylvania asphalt faithful.

On June 11 Race #1 of the MVSHoFS took place with the Dave Schlenker Tribute and in the Modified 50-lapper that evening it was a race for the ages as Blake Barney held off Kyle Strohl by inches for his first ever Mahoning victory. Barney comes into Saturday’s race as the MVSHoFS point leader.

TJ Gursky and Matt Kocher are currently tied in the Street Stock standings while Nick Schaeffer tops the Hobby Stocks in the HoF rankings.

The overall best average finish of the twin-45s for the Modifieds will be deemed the Freddy Hamm Tribute champion.

Wristbands from the April 9 Hamm race will be honored this Saturday.

Pit gates open at 11:00 am. Early paid practice will take place from noon to 3:00 pm. Warm-ups begin at 4:00 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $20. Pits are $45. Driver sign-ins are from 3:00 pm – 4:15 pm.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

