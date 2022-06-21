Ryan Newman Enters GAF Open Modified 80 at Stafford with Support from Casella Waste Systems

The 2008 Daytona 500 winner, Ryan Newman, has filed his entry to compete in the July 1st GAF Roofing Open Modified 80 at Stafford. Newman has entered the #53 Mike Curb owned Troyer Modified with support from Casella Waste Systems.

“I’m super excited to finally get to run a modified around Stafford Motor Speedway,” explained Newman. “Stafford has always been the premier short track in the country and home of these awesome race cars. I’ve always wanted to drive one around Stafford since the first time I drove one for Bono Manion. I can’t thank the Arute family enough for inviting me and all the support from Mike Curb, Simply Southern, Casella Waste Systems, and Elizabeth Manion. Plus, this will get me a day ahead over the rest of the SRX stars.”

Newman marks the second former NASCAR Cup Series driver to compete in a Modified at Stafford in 2022 after former cup champion Bobby Labonte competed at the 50th NAPA Spring Sizzler®.

“When this opportunity arose to help Ryan, we had to jump on it,” explained Mark DiMauro Sr., Casella Waste Systems Division Manager. “We’ve been trying to help short track racing in every way possible, with the billboard and contingency program at Stafford Speedway, sponsoring SKs at all three tracks in the state, Limited Late Models at Stafford, karts at Stafford and Pomfret, and a street stock at Waterford. We’re excited to bring a big name to Stafford that will help promote the track and help promote Casella Waste in CT. It seemed like a no brainer for us and the goal we have in mind to help the short track community. Ryan’s driving abilities speak for themselves, 2008 Daytona 500 winner, 18 cup wins, and 1999 USAC Silver Crown Series Champion, and we’re more than thrilled to help Ryan run an Open Modified 80 at Stafford.”

The GAF Roofing Open Modified 80 is the 4th Open Modified event held at Stafford in 2022 each with a different winner. Matt Hirschman kicked off the season with a win at the NAPA Spring Sizzler®, Ronnie Williams dominated the CBYD Open 81, and Woody Pitkat emerged victorious in the Bud Light Open 80 in June. With 3 different winners in 3 events the field is wide open for the July 1st GAF Roofing Open Modified 80. Pitkat and Williams are expected for the July 1st event along with Ryan Preece, Mike Christopher Jr, Eric Goodale, Chase Dowling, and more.

Stafford Speedway PR