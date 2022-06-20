NASCAR Championship Weekend Change-up: ARCA Menards Series West finale moves to Friday, Nov. 4

The Friday schedule for NASCAR Championship Weekend just got a whole lot busier and better.

NASCAR, Phoenix Raceway and the ARCA Menards Series announced today that the season finale for the ARCA Menards Series West will move one day earlier to Friday, Nov. 4. The ARCA Menards Series West championship race will begin at 11:30 a.m. MST and be shown live on FloRacing. That race sets the table for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship race, the Lucas Oil 150, which now moves to a 7 p.m. MST start live on FS1.

In between those Friday races, the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series will hold crucial practice sessions, placing four series on track in one action-packed day.

“This creates an incredible value for race fans on Championship Friday,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “Being able to see four series in action provides a power-packed ticket that will keep our fans thrilled throughout the day. And then on Saturday, fans will have a tremendous day of action on tap with Busch Light Pole Award Qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race. This is a huge win for our fans across the board.”

As a bonus, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series West will hold practice sessions on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 3, and admission to those practices is free.

In a related scheduling move, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway on July 23 will move from FS1 to FOX (noon ET).

The revised NASCAR Championship Weekend schedule is below (all times local):

Thursday, Nov. 3

5:05 p.m. – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice

6:30 p.m. – ARCA Menards Series West practice and qualifying

Friday Nov. 4

11:30 a.m. – ARCA Menards Series West race (Broadcast: FloRacing live / USA delayed)

3 p.m. – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying

4:05 p.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

5:05 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series practice

7 p.m. – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (Lucas Oil 150, FS1)

Saturday, Nov. 5

Noon – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

1 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

3 p.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race (USA)

Sunday, Nov. 6

1 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race (NBC)

NASCAR Championship Weekend Ticket update

Grandstand tickets for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday, Nov. 6, are sold out and only a limited number of standing-room-only and FanShield Infield Experience tickets remain. Fans are encouraged to act quickly before that inventory is sold out, too.

Tickets remain for Friday and Saturday’s action, and additional NASCAR Championship Weekend experiences and entertainment will be announced in the weeks ahead. Visit www.phoenixraceway.com for the latest information and to secure tickets before they are gone.

Phoenix Raceway PR