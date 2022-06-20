Nashville Superspeedway’s NFT collection drops to begin June 24-26 Ally 400 NASCAR weekend

Nashville Superspeedway fans can mark the NASCAR Cup Series’ second annual visit to Middle Tennessee in a new and creative way before the track’s June 24-26 race weekend.

Beginning Monday, June 20, fans can purchase Nashville-themed NFTs via RaceDayNFT.com, Speedway Motorsports’ original digital marketplace for race fans. An NFT (non-fungible token) is a digital collectible (such as a video or image) that is officially licensed and recorded on the blockchain to demonstrate proof of ownership.

Nashville Superspeedway’s full 2022 collection on RaceDayNFT.com include the following scheduled drops:

MONDAY, JUNE 20, 1 p.m. (ET): 250 animated NSS Stadium Series NFTs . PRICE: $5.

250 animated . $5. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22: 100 Speedway Children’s Charities tokens . All proceeds will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities. PRICE: $50.

100 . All proceeds will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities. $50. THURSDAY, JUNE 23: 250 NSS-themed virtual diecast NFTs . PRICE: $10.

250 . $10. SUNDAY, JUNE 26: 3,000 commemorative Nashville ticket NFTs. PRICE: FREE for Sunday ticketholders on a first-come, first-served basis, 250 also available for $5 for all other customers.

“This is a terrific way for fans to commemorate all of their Nashville experiences and memories,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president and general manager. “NFTs are one of the hottest items in the collectible world with Nashville and the entire Speedway Motorsports family leading this innovative marketplace. We look forward to sharing our unique Nashville-themed collection this week.”

In partnership with GigLabs, Speedway Motorsports created RaceDayNFT.com, the original motorsports NFT marketplace for race fans in 2021.

RaceDayNFT.com is built on the environmentally friendly Flow Blockchain, home of other leading sports NFT projects including NBA Top Shot and NFL ALL DAY.

RaceDay NFT is also linked with Dapper Wallet, which allows customers to conduct NFT business with credit cards as well as multiple currencies including popular cryptocurrency options such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Speedway Motorsports uses GigLab’s proprietary NFT Bridge platform to create and operate its NFT marketplace. NFT Bridge helps brands remove the complexity of smart contracts, blockchain integration, NFT design and management and event services.

Visit RaceDayNFT.com for more details.

The full schedule for Nashville Superspeedway’s June 24-26 NASCAR tripleheader weekend includes:

Sunday, June 26: Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (4 p.m. CT, NBC)

Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (4 p.m. CT, NBC) Saturday, June 25: Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, USA)

Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, USA) Friday, June 24: Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (7 p.m. CT, FS1)

TICKETS:

Tickets for the June 24-26 NASCAR weekend start at just $35. Kids 12 and under get in FREE for Friday and Saturday races and for just $10 (all with a paying adult) for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 26. Track Access Passes are available and can be purchased at the same time as race day tickets. For Nashville Superspeedway ticket information visit NashvilleSuperspeedway.com or call 866-RACE-TIX for details.

FOLLOW US:

