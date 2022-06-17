Fans can stay cool at Nashville Superspeedway when NASCAR returns June 24-26

With temperatures expected to climb to deep summer levels in full force next weekend, Nashville Superspeedway is set to provide fans with as much comfort as possible when NASCAR returns to Middle Tennessee on June 24-26.

Fans are encouraged to review the following helpful tips and support available as they make their race plans, including for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 26 (4 p.m. CT green flag).

WATER: FREE filling stations and fountains - four on the upper concourse, two on the lower concourse.

WATER BOTTLES: Fans can bring unlimited numbers of sealed bottles of water with them into the grandstands, with no size limitation. Fans are encouraged to freeze the water bottles to help them stay cold longer and help keep food cold in bags.

COOLING TOWELS: First 5,000 fans in the grandstands on Saturday and first 15,000 fans on Sunday will receive FREE cooling towels. These will be available upon entering the admission gates and will be in ice baths until distributed to fans.

INSULATED BOTTLES OR CONTAINERS: Can be brought in the grandstands and used at free water filling stations (must be empty upon arrival).

Can be brought in the grandstands and used at free water filling stations (must be empty upon arrival). MISTING FANS: Four in the FanZone, two on the main concourse.

Four in the FanZone, two on the main concourse. SHADE TENTS: Behind the auxiliary grandstands.

OUTSIDE ITEMS: Outside food is welcome in the following conditions: Clear bags welcome, one clear bag or backpack, no larger than 18-inches-x-18 inches-x-14 inches. No loose ice

WATER FOR PURCHASE: Bottled waters are the same price as last year ($4) and there are 60 new points-of-sale around the campus.

Bottled waters are the same price as last year ($4) and there are 60 new points-of-sale around the campus. RE-ENTER: NSS does allow fans to exit and re-enter the main gates in order to retrieve items from vehicles if needed.

“We want all of our fans to stay as safe as possible next week as they enjoy the best of #NASHCAR,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president & GM. “We encourage everyone to use reasonable precautions like wearing sunscreen and hats and to take advantage of the offerings available during their time with us. Stay hydrated, stay cool and get ready for a great weekend in Nashville!”

The full schedule for Nashville Superspeedway’s June 24-26 NASCAR tripleheader weekend includes:

SUNDAY, JUNE 26: Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (4 p.m. CT, NBC)

SATURDAY, JUNE 25: Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, USA)

FRIDAY, JUNE 24: Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (7 p.m. CT, FS1)

TICKETS:

Tickets for the June 24-26 NASCAR weekend start at just $35. Kids 12 and under get in FREE for Friday and Saturday races and for just $10 (all with a paying adult) for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 26. For Nashville Superspeedway ticket information visit NashvilleSuperspeedway.com or call 866-RACE-TIX for details.

