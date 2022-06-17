Macon Speedway Veteran Drivers Lead Others Into Saturday Action

Macon Speedway drivers will be back on track this Saturday night, looking to carry over the action and entertainment from one week ago. The Saturday, June 18 event will see plenty of veteran drivers leading their respective classes in the standings. In addition to six divisions of racing, a kids power wheel demo derby is set for intermission.

The youngest of the point leaders coming into Saturday’s action is in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model division. Dakota Ewing, of Warrensburg, IL, is atop the standings, claiming two of the seven feature wins. Last year’s champion, Colby Sheppard is second in points with two feature wins, while Colby Eller, Rockett Bennett, and Ryan Miller complete the top five.

Springfield, IL’s Guy Taylor is coming off championships in two classes last year and could be on his way to two more this year. Taylor leads the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified points by 30 over Alan Crowder and leads the DIRTcar Pro Mod points by 34 over Kevin Crowder. Taylor has claimed one win in the Mods and three wins in the Pro Mods.

A longtime Central Illinois racer finds himself on top of the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman standings. Dennis VanderMeersch, from Springfield, IL, a many time feature winner at Macon Speedway in addition to a number of other tracks and the Illinois State Fair Sportsman Nationals, has won two of the four features this year. Jim Farley, III, Rick Roedel, Scott Landers, and last week’s winner, Phil Moreland complete the top five.

Multi-time Midwest Big Ten Series Street Stock champion, Cerro Gordo, IL’s Terry Reed enters Saturday’s action with a minute two-point lead over Bobby Beiler. Each of the two have won one feature event. Other winners include Zane Reitz (2), Tanner Sullivan (1), and Darrell Dick, who claimed last week’s Jayne Excavating Street Stock 30.

DIRTcar Hornet veteran, Jeremy Reed, leads the points this year by 34 over Tristin Quinlan. Reed has taken three feature victories, including the big Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge. Billy Mason, Taryn Page, and Brady Reed are others in the top five.

Saturday’s intermission will have a special event for kids aged 3-10 who bring along their power wheels. The annual power wheel demo derby will have the kids split up into two groups, the 3-5 year olds and the 6-10 year olds. Each event will award the winner a trophy. Full details can be found on the Macon Speedway Facebook page.

Macon Speedway PR