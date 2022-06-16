Michael Waltrip Says SRX Event at South Boston Speedway Will Be a Fun Night

NASCAR star Michael Waltrip says it will be a fun night when the Camping World SRX (Superstar Racing Experience) series makes its Saturday, June 25 stop at South Boston Speedway.



“I’ve enjoyed SRX so much, getting to go back in time,” Waltrip said during a media availability Wednesday afternoon in Danville, Virginia. “I raced at South Boston twenty-some years ago. I enjoy all of the tracks we visit, standing beside Bill Elliott, Bobby Labonte and Kenny Schrader, some of my childhood heroes, and getting to race against guys like that and being able to go out and compete with drivers like Helio Castroneves and all of the others. Peyton Sellers, a short track legend here, is going to join us, so it’s going to be a fun Saturday night.”



When asked what fans attending South Boston Speedway’s June 25 Camping World SRX event should be most excited about, Waltrip replied, “getting to see some of their heroes and getting to get an autograph or shake hands with their favorite drivers. It will bring smiles to their faces. It’s a lot of fun, and we race and have a good time.”



Waltrip was in Danville, Virginia Wednesday talking about Michael Waltrip Brewing Company, and his line of craft beers. The two-time Daytona 500 winner was also promoting a new branded track bar at South Boston Speedway and the June 25 SRX event at South Boston Speedway.



South Boston Speedway’s new track bar, now known as The Michael Waltrip Brewing Track Bar, carries the Two-Time lineup of craft beers from Michael Waltrip Brewing Company. It will be open to fans attending the June 25 SRX event as well as for all of the remaining events on South Boston Speedway’s 2022 season schedule.



Danville Distributing Company in Danville, Virginia, also a partner of South Boston Speedway, will be distributing product for Michael Waltrip Brewing Company in the region.



“I’m really honored that South Boston Speedway partnered with Michael Waltrip Brewing and having a lot of different bars and restaurants around town in Danville, South Boston and this area having our beer,” Waltrip said. “It’s so cool to have the track bar and know folks can watch a great SRX race and have a cold beer during it. I can promise you this – I will be at the track bar as soon as the race is over where I can have a cold beer with them.”



Along with Waltrip, NASCAR stars participating in the Saturday, June 25 Camping World SRX event at South Boston Speedway include defending SRX champion Tony Stewart, Ryan Newman, Bobby Labonte and Greg Biffle.



IndyCar star drivers Helio Castroneves, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Marco Andretti, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy and Ernie Francis, Jr. will also participate in the event. Two-time NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion and six-time South Boston Speedway NASCAR track champion Peyton Sellers of Danville, Virginia will be in the event to compete against the NASCAR and IndyCar stars.



A 50-lap race for South Boston Speedway’s Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division will be held at 6 p.m. The SRX event starts at 8 p.m. and will be telecast live nationally by CBS TV.



Tickets for South Boston Speedway’s June 25 Camping World SRX event are selling fast, and track officials encourage fans to purchase their tickets as soon as possible to get the best remaining seat selection.



All grandstand and bleacher seating is reserved seating for this event. Fans will need to choose their own seats when they purchase tickets.



Track officials emphasize that the easiest way for fans to purchase tickets is to purchase their tickets online on the South Boston Speedway website, southbostonspeedway.com. The easiest and quickest way to have tickets delivered is via e-mail. Persons that prefer to purchase tickets via phone can do so by calling 877-440-1540 or 434-572-4947, although purchasing online is the best way for fans to ensure they get tickets for the event.



There is no child ticket pricing for this special event. Everyone attending the event must purchase a ticket, with the exception of an infant-in-arms that will sit on an individual’s lap.



Persons with ADA needs should purchase a General Admission Lawn Chair ticket. ADA areas are accessible in Turns 3 and 4 or in Turns 1 and 2.



Trackside tailgating spaces cannot be purchased for the SRX event. The trackside tailgating spaces are sold on a seasonal basis and are sold out for the 2022 season.



The latest updates and news for both fans and competitors can be found on the speedway’s website, southbostonspeedway.com, and the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.

SBS PR