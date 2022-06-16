Saturday Night Double at Grandview This Weekend, Kressley Continues to Climb Win List, Tire Sales Resume This Week at Track

The 60th season of stock car racing action continues at Grandview Speedway this Saturday night, with another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series program.

The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be running a two-division program on Saturday, June 18 starting at 7:30 pm. The program will include qualifying events for both divisions leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18, while children under age 12 are admitted free of charge.

The pre-race Meet and Greet with Pastor Don Kerns on Saturday night will include Modified drivers Duane Howard and John Willman along with Sportsman drivers Mike Myers and Logan Bauman. The Meet and Greet is held in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. and is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close and collect some autographs.

Speedway management would like to advise all race teams that tire sales will resume this week at the racetrack ONLY. The tire truck will be at the track when the pit gate opens at 4 pm, and all teams will be allowed to purchase two tires. To be certain the tire sales are monitored fairly, we are requiring that all cars must be signed in first for the night’s event, before purchasing, and the driver of each car is required to make the tire purchase.

In another memo from Lias Tire, the factory will be shutting down for a week at the end of June for a required inspection, so race teams are being advised, so they can plan accordingly for the coming weeks.

Once again Grandview Speedway management would like to thank everyone for their patience, cooperation and support throughout this entire tire situation.

Following last Saturday night’s action, T.P. Trailer Modified point leader Brett Kressley and TP. Truck Equipment Sportsman point leader Dylan Hoch, were both feature winners to strengthen their point leads.

For Kressley, it was his second victory of the season and the 19th of his career, continuing his climb up the all-time win list in Grandview Speedway history. In addition to two wins already this season, plus five last year, Kressley has marched past some very well-known and long-time storied names in Grandview racing history, whose names are contained on the win list.

The following drivers have been passed by Kressley just since the start of the 2021 season. Randy Bailey, Jerry Rice, Kerry Kratz, Mike Erb, Kevin Hirthler, Don Loder, Chip Slocum, Jon Kellner, Eddie Mumford, and Smokey Warren. Some of these drivers raced for several decades at Grandview, and Brett Kressley has passed them in total wins, in this his seventh season of Modified competition.

Kressley will be looking to add to his totals again Saturday night along with other top point challengers such as Doug Manmiller, Craig Von Dohren who won Tuesday night’s Thunder on the Hill 358 Modified race, Tim Buckwalter, Duane Howard, Jeff Strunk, Jesse Leiby, Craig Whitmoyer, Mike Lisowski, Jared Umbenhauer, and a host of others on Saturday night.

In the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman division, Dylan Hoch scored his first win of the season and his fifth career in the division. The win followed a remarkable string of four straight fourth place finishes which has placed him on top of the points parade.

With the win, Hoch became the sixth different driver to reach victory lane in T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman competition this season. Other drivers with wins already this season include Jordan Henn, Parker Guldin, Lex Shive, Cody Manmiller and Brian Hirthler, who is the only driver with two victories.

These drivers will be in action along with many more including top point drivers like Kyle Smith, Jimmy Leiby, Cole Stangle, Dakota Kohler, Mike Schneck Jr., and Logan Bauman.

The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will return again next Saturday, June 25 and will be joined by the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage racers starting at 7:30 pm.

The race program will be sponsored by United Auto Workers Local 677. They will be having a company outing at the track during the day, and drivers Kevin Graver Jr. and Dylan Hoch will have their race cars on hand for the festivities.In addition, a very special guest will be on hand, as former Grandview Speedway Track Champion Dave Kelly will be traveling in to join in for the full day of activity.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18, while children under age 12 are admitted free of charge.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, June 18 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, June 25 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, June 28 – NAPA Auto Parts THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series Hodnett Cup $10,000 to win, 358 Modifieds – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, July 2 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, 52nd annual FIRECRACKER 40 for T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR