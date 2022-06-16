Infield Camping Sold Out at Michigan International Speedway for NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 Weekend

The positive momentum being experienced across NASCAR has carried over to Michigan International Speedway as the track announced the sellout of MIScamping.com Infield camping sites for the first time since 2012.

Grandstand tickets are still available as are outside campsites across the 1,400-plus acres at MIS, the largest registered campground in the state of Michigan.

“There is definitely a heightened sense of interest among our fans for the FireKeepers Casino 400 race weekend,” said Joe Fowler, Michigan International Speedway President. “As we talk to current and prospective ticket holders, they feel the excitement around the Next Gen car and want to experience it in person. While we’ve sold out of infield camping sites, there are still great opportunities for fans to join us in campsites around the property and grandstand tickets for both Saturday and Sunday’s events.”

The NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 is the fourth-to-last race before the cutoff for the NASCAR Playoffs, making a win at the track especially important. The proximity to the manufacturers’ headquarters and Heritage Trophy awarded to the winning manufacturer add another layer of importance for teams and drivers.

Tickets for the Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 start at $39 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Kids 12 and under also get a free Sunday Pre-Race Pass courtesy of Henry Ford Health. Saturday doubleheader tickets start at $35; kids 12 and under are free. Campsites are available starting at $130. Tickets are available for purchase via phone at 888-905-7223 or online at mispeedway.com.

MIS PR