Acts for July's Revs & Riffs NASCAR Weekend Music Festival announced

Atlanta Motor Speedway has announced the full list of performers for next month’s Revs & Riffs NASCAR Weekend Music Festival.

Concerts by Flo Rida, Candlebox, and Georgia’s own Blackberry Smoke are among the highlights for the weekend of music and NASCAR racing during the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend July 8-10.

On top of 650 miles of thrilling racing on the all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway, fans will enjoy musical acts spanning a variety of genres with performances all around the track.

Here’s the full slate of musical performances for the 2022 Revs & Riffs NASCAR Weekend Music Festival:

Friday, July 8: Garrett Collins Project

Pit Boss Camper Appreciation Party Presented by Walmart

Saturday, July 9:

Mark Wills

Quaker State Fan Stage

Pit Road Pickers

Bootleggers

Leah Belle Faser

Club One

Candlebox

Alsco Uniforms 250 pre-race stage

Blackberry Smoke

Peach Pit Presented by Dixie Vodka

Sunday, July 10:

Atlanta Drum Academy

Fan Zone, Concourse, and 1948 red carpet

Leah Belle Faser Band

Quaker State Fan Stage

Tyson Farmer

Bootleggers

Flo Rida

Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart pre-race stage

Revs & Riffs will complement the slate of on-track action during Atlanta Motor Speedway’s summer NASCAR weekend. The rising stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series hit the high banks on Saturday, July 9, for the Alsco Uniforms 250. Then on Sunday, July 10, NASCAR Cup Series stars like Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, and Kevin Harvick race for glory in the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart.

To get more information on Revs & Riffs or purchase tickets and camping accommodations to the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway July 8-10, visit AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or call 877-9-AMS-TIX.

