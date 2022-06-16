Acts for July's Revs & Riffs NASCAR Weekend Music Festival announced

Atlanta Motor Speedway has announced the full list of performers for next month’s Revs & Riffs NASCAR Weekend Music Festival.
Concerts by Flo Rida, Candlebox, and Georgia’s own Blackberry Smoke are among the highlights for the weekend of music and NASCAR racing during the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend July 8-10.
On top of 650 miles of thrilling racing on the all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway, fans will enjoy musical acts spanning a variety of genres with performances all around the track.
Here’s the full slate of musical performances for the 2022 Revs & Riffs NASCAR Weekend Music Festival:
Friday, July 8:Garrett Collins Project
Pit Boss Camper Appreciation Party Presented by Walmart
Saturday, July 9:
Mark Wills
Quaker State Fan Stage
Pit Road Pickers
Bootleggers
Leah Belle Faser
Club One
Candlebox
Alsco Uniforms 250 pre-race stage
Blackberry Smoke
Peach Pit Presented by Dixie Vodka
Sunday, July 10:
Atlanta Drum Academy
Fan Zone, Concourse, and 1948 red carpet
Leah Belle Faser Band
Quaker State Fan Stage
Tyson Farmer
Bootleggers
Flo Rida
Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart pre-race stage
Revs & Riffs will complement the slate of on-track action during Atlanta Motor Speedway’s summer NASCAR weekend. The rising stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series hit the high banks on Saturday, July 9, for the Alsco Uniforms 250. Then on Sunday, July 10, NASCAR Cup Series stars like Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, and Kevin Harvick race for glory in the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart.
To get more information on Revs & Riffs or purchase tickets and camping accommodations to the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway July 8-10, visit AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or call 877-9-AMS-TIX.
