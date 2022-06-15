Nu-Era Logistics named an official partner of Honda Indy Toronto

Nu-Era Logistics has been named an official partner of the Honda Indy Toronto as the motorsport festival featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES makes its return to Exhibition Place next month, July 15-17, for the first time since 2019.

In addition to sponsoring the event, Nu-Era Logistics Special Projects Division will be a key contributor to the track build inside the Exhibition Place grounds which began Monday. Upon completion, the temporary street circuit will consist of 11 turns and extend 2.874 kilometres (1.786 miles).

“Nu-Era Logistics is honoured to partner with Honda Indy Toronto and contribute toward the construction of this racing event site. Once the extensive work is complete, racing’s return to downtown Toronto will be the most anticipated event of the summer in Ontario,” said Jeff De Sousa, president of Nu-Era Logistics. “The partnership is a great fit for our company as it allows us to support a major community event while lending our expertise to the construction process.”

Nu-Era Logistics, a leader in the transportation industry, will provide equipment and help transport materials to the track construction site. In total over 2,050 steel-reinforced barriers made using more than 10 million pounds (4.5 million kilograms) of concrete will be positioned. Fencing spanning four kilometres made from approximately 410,000 pounds (185,000 kilograms) of steel will be erected, and nearly half a kilometre of tire wall barriers will line the course. Concrete barrier block placement has begun along Manitoba and Ontario Drives.

“We are excited to partner with Nu-Era Logistics and grateful to have the company supporting the efforts of our track build team as we bring racing back to Toronto,” said Jeff Atkinson, president of Honda Indy Toronto. “For the first time since 2019, we look forward to turning the streets surrounding Exhibition Place into a world-class race track, and Nu-Era Logistics will be an integral part of that transformation.”

After fans and festival goers missed out on this Toronto tradition the last two summers, the 34th edition of the annual event resumes. The temporary course at Exhibition Place has a long and storied history on the INDYCAR annual schedule, ranking second only to the Long Beach, Calif. stop in years run amongst street courses and is the U.S.-based series’ only international race. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on Sunday, July 17th again headlines the weekend filled with on track and off track activities.

2-Day Grandstand and General Admission are available offering the best weekend value. Pricing starts at $95 for 2-Day Grandstand seating, and 2-Day Weekend General Admission is $75. Single Day General Admission is $50 for Saturday and $60 for Sunday while Single Day Grandstand tickets start at $75 and $85 for Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Children 12 and under are admitted free (general admission) with a ticketed adult providing an exceptional family value.

Honda Fan Friday returns for the 11th year offering complimentary general admission on Friday, July 15, courtesy of the Ontario Honda Dealers Association through a voluntary donation by festival-goers. Honda Canada Foundation matches dollar for dollar the contributions received on the event weekend. Over $820,000 has been raised in 10 years for Make-A-Wish® Canada.

Other items on sale to upgrade the Honda Indy Toronto experience include Pit and INDYCAR Paddock Passes. A Pit Pass includes the Paddock Pass and provides access to pitlane during practice, qualifying and pre-race for INDYCAR plus all of the on track sessions for the support race series. A Paddock Pass provides entrance into “the locker room of motorsports” to see the cars and drivers up close.

Honda Indy Toronto is an unforgettable weekend for the whole family. The event’s Rookie Racers program immerses the youngest attendees into the sport with fun experiences. Thunder Alley will be filled with numerous activities and interactive displays. New and diverse food options and additional festival gathering points will continue to upgrade the experience for 2022.

All attendees are encouraged to use Toronto’s GO Lakeshore West Train to Exhibition Station for the easiest commute without the worry of traffic or parking at the Honda Indy Toronto. For $90, Go Transit is offering a combo ticket which includes 2-Day General Admission and two daily round trip fares for transportation to and from the event. Single day combo options are also available at hondaindy.com/GO. Children 12 and under ride free on Go Transit.

For complete ticket pricing and festival information, visit hondaindy.com. The Honda Indy Toronto weekend schedule will be released soon.

Honda Indy PR