WWE Superstar Sheamus to be honorary starter for Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 26

WWE Superstar Sheamus will serve as the honorary starter for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 26, track officials said today.

Sheamus will wave the green flag to start the race as America’s top drivers take on NASCAR’s biggest concrete track for the second consecutive year.

A Dublin, Ireland, native, Sheamus is a four-time WWE world champion, as well as a former U.S. Champion and Tag Team Champion. He first appeared on WWE’s main roster in 2009.

Sheamus has also appeared in several feature films, including “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows,” “Fighting With My Family,” “The Buddy Games,” and “The Main Event.”

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Sheamus and his legion of fans to Nashville Superspeedway for our race weekend,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president and general manager. “Sheamus’ athletic feats have earned him a well-earned worldwide following. We can’t wait for him to experience #NASHCAR in all its glory and feel the thrill of waving the green flag from the flag stand later this month!”

The full schedule for Nashville Superspeedway’s June 24-26 NASCAR tripleheader weekend includes:

SUNDAY, JUNE 26: Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (4 p.m. CT, NBC)

TICKETS:

Tickets for the June 24-26 NASCAR weekend start at just $35. Kids 12 and under get in FREE for Friday and Saturday races and for just $10 (all with a paying adult) for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 26. For Nashville Superspeedway ticket information visit NashvilleSuperspeedway.com or call 866-RACE-TIX for details.

