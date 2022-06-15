The Beach is Back! The Larry’s Hard Lemonade Beach Bash at Homestead-Miami Speedway Ready for Oct. 22-23 NASCAR Playoffs Weekend

The Beach is back at Homestead-Miami Speedway! Fans coming to the most competitive 1.5-mile oval in motorsports for the Oct. 22-23 NASCAR Playoffs weekend will once again be able to enjoy the same beach amenities they would get visiting South Beach, thanks to The Larry’s Hard Lemonade Beach Bash Homestead-Miami Speedway

Debuting in 2019, The Larry’s Hard Lemonade Beach Bash at Homestead-Miami Speedway was not offered the last two years because of the pandemic. However, the 20,000 square-foot beach located inside of Turn 3 that sits on the spring-fed, 7-acre lake is ready to return for the fans for a tripleheader of NASCAR Playoffs races that will feature the Baptist Health 200, the Contender Boats 250 and the Dixie Vodka 400.

"Since 2018, Larry's Hard Lemonade has been strategically expanding its footprint within the NASCAR industry, which has led us to our exciting new partnership with Homestead-Miami Speedway," said Vic Reynolds, Owner of The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade Brewing Company® and a long-time, dedicated supporter of NASCAR. "With warmer weather quickly approaching, we know all too well that beach season and an ice-cold Larry's Hard Lemonade go hand-in-hand, which is why Homestead-Miami Speedway's Infield Beach Bash was the perfect fit for our latest motorsports venture as we enter into the Florida market.

“We are excited to build on our newfound partnership with Homestead-Miami Speedway and look forward to seeing everybody at The Larry’s Hard Lemonade Beach Bash at Homestead-Miami Speedway during the NASCAR Playoffs race weekend in October,” added Reynolds, a United States Army combat veteran who co-owns Our Motorsports (along with Chris Our) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with drivers Brett Moffitt, Jeb Burton and Anthony Alfredo. Larry’s Hard Lemonade has also been a prominent team partner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series over the last few years, serving as a primary car sponsor for more than 20 races.

The Larry’s Hard Lemonade Beach Bash at Homestead-Miami Speedway, open to guests of all ages, is the only ticketed beach area in motorsports and is the first of its kind across all sporting venues throughout the country. Access to The Larry’s Hard Lemonade Infield Beach Bash at Homestead-Miami Speedway includes live entertainment, unique food and beverage options, beach and water activities, and much more!

“The Larry’s Hard Lemonade Beach Bash at Homestead-Miami Speedway is a one-of-a-kind experience and showcases the Miami culture to our guests,” said Al Garcia, President of the colorful South Florida venue that opened in 1995. “Every fan who comes to our NASCAR Playoffs weekend will get that Miami ‘feel’ with a host of activities, headlined by The Larry’s Hard Lemonade Beach Bash at Homestead-Miami Speedway. We welcome Larry’s Hard Lemonade to our family of partners and can’t wait for the fans to try their products while they are here.”

Limited space is available for The Larry’s Hard Lemonade Beach Bash at Homestead-Miami Speedway. A Saturday/Sunday admission is $75 while Saturday only is just $25 and Sunday $50. Guests for the Larry’s Hard Lemonade Infield Beach Bash will also receive infield parking.

Fans (21 years old and older) in attendance will be able to enjoy an ice-cold Larry’s Hard Lemonade from concessions stands and other locations throughout the Homestead-Miami Speedway property.

After a two-year hiatus, Homestead-Miami Speedway will again be a major player in NASCAR’s intense playoffs slate. The Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday, Oct. 23 will serve as the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ second race in the Round of 8. It marks a return to playoffs racing for Homestead-Miami Speedway, which hosted the NASCAR Cup Series championship finale from 2002-2019.

The Saturday, Oct. 22 doubleheader will also have playoff ramifications. The Baptist Health 200 will serve as the final, “last chance” race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Round of 8 Playoffs. The Contender Boats 250 will be the second event in the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. A victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway by a driver in each series’ playoffs will get an automatic berth in the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway during the first weekend of November.

In addition to the Larry’s Hard Lemonade Beach Bash, Homestead-Miami Speedway offers an array of premium seating options, plus 3-race ticket packages, along with camping, hospitality and more. For information visit www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com or call (866) 409-RACE (7223).

Fans can keep up with up-to-date happenings at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as the all-new NASCAR Tracks App for the latest speedway news.

Homestead Miami Speedway PR