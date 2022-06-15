USAC Eastern Storm finale set for Sunday, June 19 at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway

The USAC AMSOIL Sprint National Championship’s Eastern Storm will close out its 2022 swing at the 3/8th mile Bloomsburg Fair Raceway this coming Sunday, June 19.

The Bloomsburg finale warps up six straight nights of racing for the USAC National Sprint Series, which included stops at Grandview Speedway, Bridgeport Motorsports Park, Selinsgrove Speedway, Williams Grove Speedway and Port Royal Speedway.

Last year Kevin Thomas Jr., took the inaugural USAC Sprint car win coming on the track’s opening night, which was one year ago this same weekend. Chase Stockon set the USAC one lap record at 15.936-seconds. USAC racing at Bloomsburg dates back to 1956 with Midgets on the former ½-mile cinder track.

With a hefty $6000-to-win USCA stars from across the country converging at Bloomsburg and will be joined by a number of drivers who compete with the USAC Rapid Tire USAC East Coast Sprints presented by Capitol Renegade Custom Coaches & Trailers.

Joining in the night’s action will be the All Pro SpeedSTRs and NY/PA IMCA Modifieds.

Pit gates open at 3:00 pm with grandstands at 5:00 pm. Drivers meeting will take place at 5:45 pm and cars on track at 6:15 pm followed by qualifying and racing.

Adult grandstand admission is $30 and students $20. Kids 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $35 for members and $40 for non-members.

For up to date news please visit the track’s website at https://racing.bloomsburgfair. com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ BloomsburgFairRaceway/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/ BloomFairRacewy and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ bloomsburgfairraceway/

You can also follow the Eastern Storm at www.usacracing.com and http://usacracing.com/ component/k2/item/11227-event- info-bloomsburg-usac-sprints- 6-19-2022

Bloomsburg Fair PR