Kressley and Hoch Lead Grandview Point Standings, Usac Sprints Tuesday, Modifieds and Sportsman Saturday Night

The 60th season of stock car racing continues at Grandview Speedway this Saturday night, with another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series program.

The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be running a two-division program on Saturday, June 18 starting at 7:30 pm. The program will include qualifying events for both divisions leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18, while children under age 12 are admitted free of charge.

The next event on the Grandview schedule, however, will be Tuesday, June 14. The program will be the second NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series event featuring the USAC National Sprint Series non-wing Sprint cars along with the 358 Modifieds participating in round three of the PA 358 Modified Tri-Track Series.

Both divisions will be running qualifying events leading to the 40-lap, $6000 to win USAC Sprint feature, and the 30-lap, $3000 to win 358 Modified feature event. The main gate opens at 5 pm. and race time is 7:30 pm.

Adult grandstand admission will be $30, children ages 6-11 will be $10, and kids ages 5 and under are free. Pit admission is $40, and a license is not required.

The pre-race Meet and Greet with Whippy from Low Down and Dirty and Pastor Don Kerns on Tuesday night will feature Modified drivers Ryan Watt and Tanner Van Doren and USAC Sprint drivers Robert Ballou and Brady Bacon. The Saturday night Meet and Greet drivers will include Modified drivers Duane Howard and John Willman along with Sportsman drivers Mike Myers and Logan Bauman. The Meet and Greet is held in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. and is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close and collect some autographs.

Following last Saturday night’s action, both T.P. Trailer Modified point leader Brett Kressley and TP. Truck Equipment Sportsman point leader Dylan Hoch, were both feature winners to strengthen their point leads.

For Kressley, it was his second victory of the season and the 19th of his career. Doug Manmiller currently sits second in points following a fourth place run last week, while defending champ Craig Von Dohren had a runner-up finish, and sits third in points. Tim Buckwalter had another top five with a fifth-place run, to sit fourth in points, while Duane Howard maintained fifth in the standings, even after a great run last week ended with a flat tire.

The top ten in T.P. Trailer Modified points currently are 1. Brett Kressley – 1733, 2. Doug Manmiller – 1692, 3. Craig Von Dohren – 1672, 4. Tim Buckwalter – 1583, 5. Duane Howard – 1463, 6. Jeff Strunk – 1312, 7. Jesse Leiby -985, 8. Craig Whitmoyer – 984, 9. Mike Lisowski – 978, 10. Jared Umbenhauer – 967.

In the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman division, Dylan Hoch scored his first win of the season following four straight fourth place runs, to maintain the top spot in the point standings. Kyle Smith scored a third-place run to sit second in points, while Brian Hirthler sits third following a fourth place effort last week. Jimmy Leiby sits fourth in points after starting last and rallying to finish eleventh, while Cole Stangle had a second-place effort to place fifth in points.

The current T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman standings are 1. Dylan Hoch – 1334, 2. Kyle Smith – 1238, 3. Brian Hirthler – 1214, 4. Jimmy Leiby – 1141, 5. Cole Stangle – 1000, 6. Cody Manmiller – 811, 7. Dakota Kohler – 800, 8. Mike Schneck Jr. – 762, 9. Parker Guldin – 753, 10. Logan Bauman – 635.

The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be running another double-header program the following Saturday, June 25 starting at 7:30 pm.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18, while children under age 12 are admitted free of charge.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Tuesday, June 14 – NAPA Auto Parts THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – USAC National Sprint Series Eastern Storm Jesse Hockett Classic, Tri-Track Series 358 Modifieds – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, June 18 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, June 25 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, June 28 – NAPA Auto Parts THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series Hodnett Cup $10,000 to win, 358 Modifieds – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR