Narducci, Gray, Pearl, Jencik, & Stirk Score Bud Light Open 80 Weekly Feature Wins at Stafford Speedway

Stafford Speedway hosted another round of Stafford Weekly Racing on Friday, June 10th with Open Modified cars on hand for the Bud Light Open 80. Scoring feature wins on the night was Bryan Narducci in the SK Modified® feature, Adam Gray for the second consecutive week in the Late Model feature, Alexander Pearl in the SK Light feature, Devon Jencik in the Limited Late Model feature, and Bobby Stirk, III in the Street Stock feature.

In the 40-lap SK Modified® feature event, Jon Puleo spun in turn 1 at the drop of the green with Noah Korner also involved to bring the caution out before a lap could be completed. Doug Meservey, Jr. took the lead at the green with John Montesanto in second, Michael Gervais, Jr. third, Michael Christopher, Jr., fourth and Dan Wesson fifth. Montesanto moved into the lead on lap-5 but Gervais took the lead on lap-6 before Christopher powered his way into the lead on lap-7. The caution came out before lap-7 could be completed for a spin by several cars that brought the caution out with 6 laps complete and put Gervais back into the lead with Christopher in second for the restart.

Christopher took the lead on the restart with Gervais and Meservey side by side for second. Cory DiMatteo was up to fourth with David Arute taking fifth from Montesanto. DiMatteo worked his way into second with Gervais third and Meservey falling back to fourth just before the caution came back out with 10 laps complete for Dylan Kopec and Marcello Rufrano, who spun into the turn 3 wall.

The race went back to green with Christopher taking the lead ahead of DiMatteo, Gervias, David Arute, and Bryan Narducci. Contact from another car sent Narducci up the track and into Meservey, who collected the car of Montesanto in the turn 1 wall to bring the caution back out with 13 laps complete.

Christopher and DiMatteo went wheel to wheel for the lead with the cars in a dead heat to complete lap-14. Behind Christopher and DiMatteo were Gervais and Arute side by side with Narducci and Todd Owen side by side for fifth place. DiMatteo crossed Christopher over and went to the low line on lap-17 and took the lead by a nose at the line. DiMatteo got clear into the lead on lap-18 just before the caution came back out with 18 laps complete for Tyler Barry, who spun into the turn 4 wall.

DiMatteo took the lead back under green with Christopher slotting into second. Narducci worked his way up to third with Owen fourth, Gervais fifth, and Arute sixth. Narducci took second from Christopher on lap-23 just before the caution came back out for Mikey Flynn, who spun backwards into the wall in the middle of turns 3+4.

DiMatteo took the lead back under green while Narducci went wheel to wheel with Christopher for second. They ran side by side for a lap before Narducci took the spot on lap-25 and he then made a move to get by DiMatteo and move into the lead on the same lap. Flynn got into the turn 3 wall again to bring the caution back out with 26 laps complete.

Narducci took the lead on the restart with DiMatteo holding off Owen for second. Chistopher was back to fourth just in front of the side by side duo of Gervais and Arute. Rufrano and Arute touched with both cars spinning in turn 4 to bring the caution back out with 35 laps complete and Narducci still leading DiMatteo, Owen, and Christopher.

Narducci again took the lead with DiMatteo in second on the restart. Owen maintained third place with Christopher fourth and Teddy Hodgdon up to fifth. DiMatteo couldn’t catch Narducci as Narducci scored his first win of the 2022 season. Owen finished third with Christopher and Hodgdon rounding out the top-5.

In the 30-lap Late Model feature event, Dave Wray led the field to the green flag and took the early lead with John Blake in second. Behind the two lead cars, Michael Bennett went 3 wind with Chris Meyer and Andrew Molleur to take third but before the first lap could be completed, Meyer came back to take third. Bennett went back to third on lap-2 with Molleur fourth and Adam Gray fifth as Meyer fell back to sixth. Lap-5 saw Bennett take second with Gray taking third while Blake took over the race lead. Blake held the lead until lap-6 when Bennett moved to the point with Gray right behind him in second. Kevin Gambacorta was on the move in the early laps, taking third behind Bennett and Gray on lap-8 with Tom Fearn up to fourth and Molleur in fifth.

Gray got around Bennett to move into the lead on lap-10 while Gambacorta, Fearn, and Molleur continued to make up the top-5. Gambacorta got around Bennett to take second on lap-12 with Darrell Keane up to sixth behind Molleur as Gray continued to lead the race with Gambacorta giving chase. With 10 laps to go, Gray was still out front followed by Gambacorta, Bennett, Fearn, and Molleur. Contact between Meyer and Dave Wray sent Meyer into the turn 1 wall to bring the caution out with 22 laps complete and Stafford officials sent Wray to the rear of the field for the contact with Meyer.

Gray took the lead on the restart with Bennett taking second. Molleur went door to door with Gambacorta for third for two laps before taking the spot on lap-24. Gambacorta came right back on lap-25 and moved back into third with Molleur now side by side with Michael Wray for fourth place but John Blake brought the yellow flag back out with 24 laps complete, which put Molleur back into third and Gambacorta fourth behind Gray and Bennett for the restart.

Gray again took the lead with Molleur in second, Mike Wray in third and Bennett fourth. Keane spun through the infield grass and came back onto the track in turn 1 but the field was able to avoid hitting Keane as the caution flag came back out with 25 laps complete.

Gray continued to hold the lead on the restart with Molleur able to slide in line in second with Michael Wray right behind him in third. Wray made a move to the inside of Molleur on lap-27 to move into second and his move opened the door for Fearn to pull alongside Molleur for third as Gray started to stretch out his lead with the position swapping going on behind him. Gray led Michael Wray to the checkered flag to pick up his second consecutive win of the 2022 season. Molleur ended up third with Gambacorta fourth and Bennett fifth as Fearn slid back to sixth at the finish.

In the 20-lap SK Light feature event, Joey Ferrigno took the early lead at the drop of the green flag with Charlie McDougall, Nick Anglace, Meghan Fuller, and Alexander Pearl lined up behind him. Anglace made a move to the inside of McDougall on lap- for second but just as he made his move, Pearl went 3-wide and passed both Anglace and McDougall to move into second. Anglace took third with Fuller fourth and Jason Chapman up to fifth as McDougall fell back to seventh place. McDougall’s night got worse as Chris Matthews spun in turn 4 and collected McDougall to bring the caution out with 7 laps complete.

Anglace went 3 wide with Ferrigno and Pearl on the restart to move to the front. Ferrigno came back on the outside of Anglace on lap-8 to retake the lead. Ferrigno and Anglace were now in the low lane with Pearl on the high side and Pearl rode the high groove right into the lead on lap-9. Ferrigno settled into second behind Pearl with Fuller and Anglace going side by side for third. Fuller got into the wall coming out of turn 4 which collected the car of Derek Debbis and brought the caution back out with 10 laps complete. Alina Bryden also got into the frontstretch wall as she tried to avoid the cars of Fuller and Debbis.

Pearl took the lead with Anglace and Ferrigno going side by side for second. Ferrigno got loose in turn 4 and the stack up behind him saw Tyler Chapman and Ed Chicoski both spin to bring the caution back out before a lap could be completed. Anglace was sent to the rear of the field by Stafford officials but he parked his car at the start/finish line and got out of the car to salute the starter’s stand before walking back to the paddock area.

Pearl and Ferrigno went side by side for the lead back under green but behind them Josh Carey made contact with Norm Sears which sent Carey into a spin and behind them Anthony Forino spun and hit the turn 1 wall to bring the caution back out with 11 laps complete.

Pearl took the lead back under green with Amanda West moving up to second. Ferrigno came right back to the outside of West and the two raced wheel to wheel while Tyler Alkas was up to fourth and Cassandra Cole was up to fifth. Ferrigno got clear of West for second on lap-15 while Pearl was able to stretch out his lead while they raced side by side. West spun in turn 4 while trying to take second to bring the caution out with 18 laps complete and set up a green white checkered finish.

Pearl powered his way back into the lead on the restart with Ferrigno in second. Alkas and Cole were side by side for third but it was all Pearl as he took down his first win of the 2022 season. Ferrigno finished second with Cole getting third over Alkas by a nose and Casey Vogt rounded out the top-5.

In the 20-lap Limited Late Model feature event, Kevin Cormier led the field to the green and he took the early lead with Devon Jencik and Gary Patnode behind him. Patnode’s car almost immediately began to smoke heavily and he limped back to pit road on lap-2 and was done for the race. Patnode’s misfortune moved last week’s winner Damian Palardy up to third with Jay Clement fourth and Matt Scappini in fifth as Cormier continued to lead with Devon Jencik in second. Dana Wray spun coming out of turn 2 to bring the caution flag out with 6 laps complete.

Cormier took the lead back under green with Devon Jencik in second. Palardy took third with Scappini moving up to fourth and Jay Clement falling back to fifth place. Alexandra Fearn was sixth followed by Rich Hammann, Matt Clement, Jeremy Lavoie, and Ari Jencik.

Devon Jencik made a move to the inside of Cormier in turn 4 on lap-8 to take over the race lead. Scappini moved up to third behind the two leaders with Fearn taking fourth and Hammann fifth as Palardy slid back to sixth with Jay Clement in seventh. Wray spun again in turn 4 to bring the caution flag back out with 15 laps complete and Devon Jencik and Cormier still at the front of the field.

Devon Jencik took the lead on the restart while Cormier didn’t come up to speed as quickly as the field, which saw him drop from second back to sixth place as Fearn took second, Scappini third, Hammann fourth, and Lavoie fifth. Jencik led Fearn to the checkered flag to pick up his first win of the 2022 season. Hammann finished third behind Jencik and Fearn with Scappini and Lavoie rounding out the top-5.

In the 20-lap Street Stock feature event, Kyle Johnson went 3 wide at the start to take the lead after starting in the second row. The field completed one lap before the caution flew for Travis Downey, who spun and came to a stop on the backstretch grass.

Johnny Walker powered into the lead on the outside of Johnson on the restart with Marvin Minkler in third. Bobby Stirk, III was fourth in line followed by Adrien Paradis, III, Travis Hydar, and Chris Danielczuk. Stirk took third from Minkler and he then took second from Johnson on lap-4 while Hydar was now in fourth and Paradis was fifth.

Hydar went by Johnson to take third place on lap-6 while Stirk was applying heavy pressure to Walker for the lead. Nickolas Hovey came to a stop at the start/finish line to bring the caution back out with 7 laps complete.

Stirk took the lead from Walker on the restart with Hydar pulling alongside Walker for second. Hydar took second on lap-9 with Paradis in fourth and Ryan Waterman fifth. David Macha, Jr. spun in turn 4 just in front of the lead cars to bring the caution out with 18 laps complete and set up a green white checkered finish.

Stirk took the lead with Hydar taking second. Jason Finkbein came up to third with Waterman fourth nd Tyler Trott in fifth. Stirk took the checkered flag to pick up his second win of the 2022 season. Finkbein came home in third with Waterman and Trott rounding out the top-5.

