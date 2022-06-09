Action Returns to The Flat Track During Motorcycle Week at NHMS

New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) is a top destination for riders visiting the area during Laconia Motorcycle Week, June 11-19, with on- and off-track events throughout nine days of motorcycle mayhem. Racing at The Flat Track bookends a week-long motorcycle celebration that also features road course racing, vendors, demo rides, camping and more.

“We are thrilled to have The Flat Track back in action this season,” said New Hampshire Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager David McGrath. “With two weekends of dirt-slinging racing to entertain riders traveling to and from Laconia plus competition on the road course, demo rides and vendor displays, this year’s Motorcycle Week at NHMS is one that riders just can’t miss.”

NHMS will host events at The Flat Track on back-to-back weekends. Riders can enjoy the motorcycle handlebar-banging dirt racing of “America’s Original Extreme Sport” on June 11 when Progressive American Flat Track brings the Laconia Short Track Presented by MOMS race back to the 0.25-mile dirt track. On June 18, the inaugural Musket Dirt Shootout will feature the Dirt Midget Association, Sprint Cars of New England and two classes of Granite State Mini Sprints.

NHMS is home to the best racing action in the region, and there will be no shortage of action on the 1.6-mile full road course with nearly 50 races over four days. The United States Classic Racing Association kicks it off with the FIM North American Vintage Championships, June 11-12. A variety of classes, ranging from 1950s tank shifters to modern small bike twins provide a plethora of vintage racing action.

Action continues June 18-19 when Northeast Motorcycle Road Racing (NEMRR) competes in round three of Championship Cup Series racing, highlighted by the 99th Annual Loudon Classic Middleweight Grand Prix. Known as the longest-running motorcycle race in America, the Classic has been held on site since long before the speedway was built, when it was simply a road course known as Bryar Motorsports Park.

Along with NEMRR, Supermoto East Coast will combine high-flying action on the dirt with high speeds on the asphalt. Classes ranging from kids to adults will compete in round three of their championship June 18-19.

Penguin Road Racing School will host instructional sessions for riders looking to improve their skills June 16-17.

Katancha and Harley-Davidson will host the largest demo ride course in the area along with a vendor mall and food court June 11-18. The nearly nine-mile route will take riders through an on- and off-property experience to test out the latest and greatest that the top motorcycle manufacturers in the world, such as Harley-Davidson, Indian, Yamaha and BMW, have to offer. Members of Harley Owners Group, the official riding club of Harley-Davidson, can stop in at the Harley-Davidson area for the Official Rally Check-In and pick up their commemorative rally pin. On top of the demo rides, there will be a plethora of vendors on site with gear, accessories, sound systems and more for bikers.

Riders can also support children in need throughout New England through the June 14 Ride to the Racetrack, a cruise from Laconia Harley-Davidson to NHMS that includes two laps on the 1.6-mile full road course. Registration is $20 per rider or passenger and all proceeds benefit the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, the official charity of NHMS.

With the speedway centrally-located on Route 106, the main corridor to Laconia, and just 20 minutes south of Rally Headquarters, it has become the perfect home-away-from-home during Motorcycle Week. Dry and full hookup spots are available with amazing views of the racetrack.

Riders can also visit the New England Racing Museum, located on Route 106 North in front of The Flat Track next to the speedway’s South Entrance. The museum will be open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. June 11-12 and June 17-19. Newly-displayed historic motorcycles and race car exhibits will be featured, as the museum refreshes exhibits every year. Riders are encouraged to check NEMSMuseum.com for updates.

Schedule:

June 11: Progressive American Flat Track Laconia Short Track Presented by MOMS (The Flat Track)

June 11-12: USCRA FIM North American Vintage Championships (1.6-mile full road course)

June 11-12: New England Racing Museum open

June 11-18: Demo rides, vendor mall and food court open (NHMS)

June 11-19: Camping available (NHMS)

June 14: Ride to the Racetrack to benefit the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities (Laconia Harley-Davidson to NHMS)

June 16-17: Penguin Road Racing School (1.6-mile full road course)

June 17-19: New England Racing Museum open

June 18: Musket Dirt Shoot Out (The Flat Track)

June 18: 99 th Annual Loudon Classic (1.6-mile full road course)

June 18-19: Northeast Motorcycle Road Racing Round Three (1.6-mile full road course)

June 18-19: Supermoto East Coast (S3 Lot)

Riders are encouraged to check the speedway website (NHMS.com) and social channels for the most up-to-date information regarding events happening as a part of Motorcycle Week at NHMS.

Follow Us:

Keep track of all of New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook (@NHMotorSpeedway), Twitter (@NHMS) and Instagram (@NHMS). Keep up with all the latest information on the speedway website (NHMS.com) and mobile app.

NHMS PR