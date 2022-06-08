The Milwaukee Mile Set For An Unforgettable Father's Day Sunday, June 19th

The Milwaukee Mile roars back to life this Father's Day Sunday, June 19th for the Father's Day 100 Presented by Hunt Brothers Pizza!
NASCAR Cup Series star Erik Jones will return to The Mile to race against the best in the Midwest in the ARCA Midwest Tour race. Jones currently drives the #43 NASCAR Cup Series car for Richard Petty, and won the 2014 Milwaukee Mile ARCA Midwest Tour race! He will be racing for Wausau, Wisconsin-based Wimmer Motorsports.
Media Invite: Media is invited to get audio and video from competing drivers on Tuesday, June 14, between 5-8pm. Drivers will be available with their race cars parked on display across Greenfield Avenue, outside turn one of The Milwaukee Mile at Paulie's Pub & Eatery, in conjunction with "The Racing Round-Up Show". We will have staff to help facilitate your time.
Milwaukee Mile race footage will be provided, as well. Please indicate ASAP if you plan on attending June 14, and what your coverage needs are on race day Sunday, June 19
The stars and cars of the ARCA Midwest Tour super late model series will headline the event, accompanied by the Midwest Truck Series, Mid-Am Stock Cars Series, and the popular Upper Midwest Vintage Series, all racing on Sunday, June 19!
Grandstand gates open at 9:00am, cars are on track starting at 9:30am, with feature races starting at 1:00pm! See attached schedule and let us know how we can accommodate you and your coverage of the event!
It will be a full day of racing action for dad and the whole family.
Top Stories:
*This will mark the 3rd running of the special father's day show at the Milwaukee Mile, featuring a full field of feature cars in each division
*Media are invited Tuesday, June 14th to get audio and video from drivers at Paulie's Pub & Eatery during special coverage of the Father's Day 100 in conjunction with "The Racing Round-Up Show".
*NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones will test his luck in the main event ARCA Midwest Tour feature
*The Midwest Truck Series make their way back to the Mile after an incredibly tight finish last year, when winningest driver in series history James Swan took the win by mere inches
*The Midwest Vintage Series makes their return to the Mile in the always loved feature, showing off some amazing stock cars and pushing them to the limit around the quick Mile
*There will be a special autograph session on race day Sunday, June 19th behind the grandstands at 12:15pm
