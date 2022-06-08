The Milwaukee Mile Set For An Unforgettable Father's Day Sunday, June 19th

Top Stories:

*This will mark the 3rd running of the special father's day show at the Milwaukee Mile, featuring a full field of feature cars in each division

*Media are invited Tuesday, June 14th to get audio and video from drivers at Paulie's Pub & Eatery during special coverage of the Father's Day 100 in conjunction with "The Racing Round-Up Show".

*NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones will test his luck in the main event ARCA Midwest Tour feature

*The Midwest Truck Series make their way back to the Mile after an incredibly tight finish last year, when winningest driver in series history James Swan took the win by mere inches

*The Midwest Vintage Series makes their return to the Mile in the always loved feature, showing off some amazing stock cars and pushing them to the limit around the quick Mile

*There will be a special autograph session on race day Sunday, June 19th behind the grandstands at 12:15pm