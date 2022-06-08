Holley LS Fest Texas Slides, Smokes Its Way Into Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway will play host to the June 17-18 Holley LS Fest Texas featuring drifting, drag racing, burnout contests, show-n-shine, autocross, a dyno challenge & more.

Each LS Fest takes on a life of its own and Texas will be the nightlife as the event will start late and end late to beat the Texas heat. Most event segments will continue after dark including drifting, burnout contest, autocross and drag racing. Gates are open both days from 1 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Race cars, street rods, muscle cars, trucks, late models, drift cars – just about anything powered by a LS or LT engine will be part of the two-day event. Take part in our drag racing classes, autocross, 3S Challenge, car show, drift challenge, and more. Event/class champions will be crowned as well as an overall event champion for those that want to compete in multiple events.

The Track X portion of LS Fest Texas will take place on the inside road course at Texas Motor Speedway. Track X combines the best elements of autocross and road course lapping into a single event. Utilizing a series of gates and chicanes on a road course track, Track X creates a fun high-speed event highlighting driver skill and car balance without pushing the track to its limits. Track X is open to autocross and all-access participants.

The Baer Brakes 3S Challenge combines elements of autocross and speed-stop into a single event that will test the ultimate limits of car and driver. Car balance, power, suspension set-up, brakes, along with driver skill and focus will be the keys to fast times. The 3S Challenge will be fun for both participants and spectators alike. The 3S Challenge is part of the Grand Champion competition and will be held in place of the autocross on Saturday. It will be open to all participants signed up for autocross.

