Tootsies Infield Club at Nashville Superspeedway brings Broadway to the track for June 24-26 NASCAR weekend

The most famous honky tonk from Nashville’s downtown Broadway boulevard of bars, clubs and restaurants is bringing its signature brand to Nashville Superspeedway for the track’s June 24-26 NASCAR weekend.

Tootsies Infield Club, featuring beverage favorites from Tootsies Orchid Lounge, will be open all three days inside Turn 4 as America’s best drivers take on the challenge of NASCAR’s largest concrete track.

Fans with Fan Walk and/or Pre-Race Track Access passes will have access to the club, which provides unique viewing points for all track activities throughout the weekend.

“Linking Nashville Superspeedway with one of Broadway’s most iconic hot spots is a perfect partnership,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president and GM. “Tootsies Infield Club helps ensure that #NASHCAR fans who visit the track from all over the country can have an authentic Nashville experience.”

To access the Tootsies Infield Club, race fans will need one of the following:

Fan Walk Pass provides views inside the NASCAR Cup Series garage and down pit road (Friday and Saturday - $20/day; Sunday - $30; Entire Weekend - $60).

provides views inside the NASCAR Cup Series garage and down pit road (Friday and Saturday - $20/day; Sunday - $30; Entire Weekend - $60). Pre-Race Track Access Pass (Sunday only) provides fans with the opportunity to be stage-front on pit road for the Brothers Osborne pre-race concert and driver introductions, as well as views from inside the NASCAR Cup Series garage and down pit road ($72).

The full schedule for Nashville Superspeedway’s June 24-26 NASCAR tripleheader weekend includes:

Sunday, June 26: Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (4 p.m. CT, NBC)

TICKETS:

Tickets for the June 24-26 NASCAR weekend start at just $35. Kids 12 and under get in FREE for Friday and Saturday races and for just $10 (all with a paying adult) for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 26. Track Access Passes are available and can be purchased at the same time as race day tickets. For Nashville Superspeedway ticket information visit NashvilleSuperspeedway.com or call 866-RACE-TIX for details.

NSS PR