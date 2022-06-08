Track Laps for Charity is BACK Saturday, June 18! Drive Your Own Vehicle Around Talladega Superspeedway and Benefit United Way of North Talladega County

Families attending Talladega Superspeedway’s next Track Laps for Charity fundraiser on Saturday, June 18, will be a part of yet another event in 2022 that highlights the iconic venue’s commitment to the local community.

In addition to two incredible opportunities for those who attend – the ability to make two exhilarating laps around the 2.66-mile mammoth track in their personal vehicles plus tour the incredible infield Talladega Garage Experience (Open House) – the event will benefit the United Way of North Talladega County. The minimal $50 donation per car for the two laps will help raise funds for the speedway's outreach fund, 'DEGA Gives, a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation.

It is scheduled for the public from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CDT. Pre-registration can be found at https://www. talladegasuperspeedway.com/ events/track-laps/ and is highly recommended to guarantee a spot. Track Laps for Charity can also be purchased the day of the event.

At the track’s last Track Laps for Charity in April, $12,500 was raised and split between the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Alabama and East Central Alabama.

Editor’s Note: For photos and logos for Track Laps for Charity events at TSS, click here.

“Our Track Laps for Charity events continue to be popular with not only families from Alabama, but across the southeast and even as far as Texas,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “The turnout has been phenomenal, and we see vehicle license tags from a host of states in attendance. They want to experience the incredible 33-degrees of banking on the biggest track in NASCAR which has a reputation is second to none. We are thankful for the support as all the money we raise goes back to local charities, this time the United Way of North Talladega County.”

As part of the Talladega Garage Experience Open House, families will get a sneak peek at the 140,000 SF area, complete with Kids Zone and Game Zone, the unique 35,000 square foot “BIG BILL’s” covered Open Air Social Club, and Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane. Attendees will be able to take their photograph beside Talladega Superspeedway’s Official Chevrolet Camaro Pace Car and the traditional Vulcan Trophy that is awarded to each NASCAR Cup Series winner at ’Dega. Both will be placed in Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane where Ross Chastain celebrated after he captured the GEICO 500 in April.

The Vulcan Trophy is a hand-made, miniature version of the colossal Vulcan statue – a 56-foot-tall structure fastened to a 124-foot platform that stands tall over the city of Birmingham, Alabama – just 45 minutes west of the racetrack. It is the largest cast-iron statue in the world and is the main attraction at Birmingham’s Vulcan Park Museum (www.visitvulcan.com). Talladega’s Vulcan Trophy stands more than three feet and weighs 130 pounds. The tradition of the trophy began in 2016.

Guests will see how race fans who will be attending the upcoming Oct. 2 YellaWood 500 will be immersed into the sport of NASCAR by being able to be up-close to NASCAR’s top drivers and teams via a fan walkway under the same roof as the NASCAR Cup Series garage bays. The YellaWood 500 will culminate a tripleheader NASCAR Playoffs weekend, Oct. 1-2.

Talladega Superspeedway Track Laps participation guidelines include:

Pre-registration highly recommended & Payment Required.

All vehicles must have a valid license plate and all drivers must have a valid driver’s license. Minors (Under 19 years of age) with valid driver’s license must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian.

Vehicles deemed unsafe by TSS Staff will not be allowed onto the racetrack.

Participants will enter the TSS Infield through the North Tunnel (Tunnel 4), please proceed to the staging area. The road will be marked with signage and traffic cones.

All participants are required to remain in their personal vehicle on pit road.

All track rides will be paced at highway speed by Talladega Superspeedway staff. No vehicles allowed on the top lane of the speedway. No Passing Allowed.

No motorcycles, tractor-trailers, recreational vehicles, etc., may be used for track rides.

All participants must execute a TSS Track Waiver.

TSS PR