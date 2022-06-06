Milwaukee Mile Racing Less Than Two Weeks Away From Green Flag

The rumble of stock car racing will be back at the Milwaukee Mile at Wisconsin State Fair Park on Father’s Day Sunday, June 19. The Father’s Day 100 presented by Hunt Brothers Pizza will headline the event, featuring the ARCA Midwest Tour.

The annual event, held on Father’s Day each year, started in 2019 in front of a large crowd of dedicated fans in chilly weather. The 2020 edition of the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returned in 2021. Unfortunately, weather again played a part in last year’s event as a high percentage of rain was in the forecast. Fortunately, fans did get to see a decent amount of racing as the Father’s Day 100 made it past the halfway mark.

This year’s race will again see the talented ARCA Midwest Tour competitors racing in the Father’s Day 100 presented by Hunt Brothers Pizza. Austin Nason claimed the win at the event in 2019, while NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver, Ty Majeski, took the win in 2021. This season, the Midwest Tour has seen Luke Fenhaus (Slinger Super Speedway), Casey Johnson (Madison International Raceway), and Jacob Nottestad (Jefferson Speedway) take victories over strong fields of cars.

The Midwest Truck Series is off to a great start this season and will look to continue that momentum into next Sunday’s event in Milwaukee. The series has held five events and has had a different winner at each race so far. Chester Ace (Dells Raceway Park), Kevin Knuese (Madison International Raceway), James Swan (Marshfield Motor Speedway), Bryce Miller (State Park Speedway), and Brandon Reichenberger (Golden Sands Speedway) have taken this year’s checkered flags.

Ron Vandermier, Jr. is off to a hot start with the Mid-Am Racing Series, claiming the first two events of the season at Rockford Speedway and Tomah Sparta Speedway. Vandermier and the series head to Hawkeye Downs Speedway this weekend before racing at the Milwaukee Mile next weekend.

Rounding out the Father’s Day festivities will be the Upper Midwest Vintage Racing Series. The awesome group of cool looking vintage cars, that actually race hard for victory, was scheduled to open this past weekend at Slinger but was canceled due to weather. After a race this weekend at Marshfield Motor Speedway, the vintage cars and drivers will head to Milwaukee for another great event.

June 19 pit gates will open at 7:00 AM with grandstand gates set to swing open at 9:00. Practice for the event will begin at 9:30, qualifying at 11:00, and racing action will take the green at 1:00 PM. A Midwest Tour autograph session is set to take place behind the grandstands at 12:15 PM.

Reserved tickets for the June 19 event can be purchased online for a $5 discount by going to trackenterprises.com. More detailed information is also available at the same website.

Track Enterprises PR