Napa Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Returns to Grandview Pioneer Pole Buildings Sweetens the Pot, $5,000 for First Time

Great news for Modified Drivers and Owners as Pioneer Pole Buildings announced that they will post a $2,000 bonus for any first time Thunder on the Hill Modified feature winner for the June 14 & June 28 features, making it a $5,000 payday for a 30 lap feature win! This is an exciting incentive for drivers looking for their first Thunder Modified win. The Tuesday night, June 14 event will showcase the AMSOIL USAC Non-Wing National Sprint Car Tour’s Eastern Storm along with the Modifieds in the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series event presented by Pioneer Pole Buildings and Levan Machine and Truck Equipment.

The USAC gang certainly knows that rooster tails, slide jobs and some wheel banging are just part of the journey to win the 40 lap Jesse Hockett Classic paying $6,000 to win. If you have never witnessed the USAC non-wing sprints at Grandview, this is a must see show.

The USAC non-wing racers really do spice up the on track action. The wheel-to-wheel racing can sometimes be viewed as a contact sport! These drivers are very respectful with each other but they won’t give an inch. Often, it takes a slide job to make a pass! If you’ve never seen a USAC Non-Wing National Tour event, plan to be at Grandview Speedway Tuesday night, June 14.

The USAC National Sprint Car Tour expects to provide a talented field to include Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, CJ Leary, Chase Stockon, Logan Seavey, Jason McDougal, Matt Westfall, Kyle Cummins, Jake Swanson and possible rookie drivers Emerson Axsom, Buddy Kofoid and Alex Banales Jake Swanson. Local drivers Briggs Danner, Tim Buckwalter, Alex Bright and Steven Drevicki are expected to be strong contenders to collect the $6,000 top prize. And don’t count out any of these local non-wing stars!

A talented Modified roster is expected for this event that is part of the 358 Modified Tri-Track Series event. The modifieds will qualify through timed warm-up, GT Radiator heat races paying $200 to win all leading up to the 30 lap feature that will pay $5,000 to win for a first time Thunder on the Hill Modified winner or a respectful $3,000 for previous winners. Likely contenders for the modifieds include Brett Kressley, Craig VonDohren, Duane Howard, Jeff Strunk, Billy Pauch Jr., Rick Laubach, Tim Buckwalter, Ryan Watt and Jared Umbenhauer just to name a few.

All competitors are reminder to bring their own race tires and fuel as the track will not have any on site. Transponders are required since we will be doing timed warm-ups.

Advance tickets are available by calling 443 513 4456. Please speak clearly and provide your first and last name and the number of tickets you need. Tickets may be paid for and picked up at the WILL CALL window on race night. Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstands at 4:30 PM. Advance tickets orders can be processed up to the day before the race. We apologize, but advance tickets will NOT be available on race day.

We ask that you bring exact change when purchasing your advance tickets, general admission tickets and Pit Passes. Adult admission tickets are $30, children 6 to 11 are $10 and children 5 and under will be admitted free. The Pit fee is $40 and a license is not required.

Continued support of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series is provided by NAPA Auto Parts, Levan Machine & Truck Equipment in Fleetwood, PA and Pioneer Pole Buildings, GT Radiators and Clever Girl Winery. These sponsors play a key role in the on-going success of the Thunder Series.

In the thirty-two previous years, there has been 146 Thunder on the Hill events with the payout in excess of $5,214,000. The all-time Thunder on the Hill feature winners list is a who’s who of dirt track racings’ local and national stars. To review the stats and history of Thunder on the Hill, please visit our website: www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

2022 NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES

Associate Sponsors Pioneer Pole Buildings, Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, GT Radiators, Clever Girl Winery

NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – Presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment 7:30 PM

TUESDAY, JUNE 14 JESSE HOCKETT CLASSIS USAC NON-WING SPRINT NATIONAL TOUR plus 358 MODIFIEDS* TRI-TRACK SERIES

NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – Presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment 7:30 PM

TUESDAY, JUNE 28 PA 410 SPRINT SPEED SPEEDWEEK $10,000 TO WIN HODNETT CUP & 358 MODIFIEDS*

NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – Presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment 7:30 PM

TUESDAY, AUGUST 2 Triple Roaring 20’s for 358/Big Block Modifieds Possible $11,000 to win. . . plus 602 SPORTSMAN

* Indicates NASCAR Point Race

Thunder On The Hill Racing PR