Grandview Speedway Quick Results - Manmiller Family Night, Father and Son Are Winners

Next weekend begins with another double program of action with the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage racers in action on Friday, June 10 starting at 7 pm.

The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be running another double-header program next Saturday, June 11 starting at 7:30 pm. The program will include qualifying events leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event. Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18, while children under age 12 are admitted free of charge.

This will be another program this season that will be produced by ATVN-TV. The races will be broadcast on a tape-delayed basis on the following Tuesday night, with further replays to follow. ATVN airs on channel 4/1004 HD (Lehigh Valley) and channel 8/608 (Delaware County). The air dates and times can be found at astound.com/ATVN.

East Penn Manufacturing - DEKA Batteries will be on hand for an employee recruiting night and will be sponsoring the T.P. Trailer Modified qualifying heat race events.

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): DOUG MANMILLER, Tim Buckwalter, Brett Kressley, Jeff Strunk, Eric Biehn, John Willman, Craig Von Dohren, Nate Brinker, Duane Howard, Craig Whitmoyer, Jared Umbenhauer, Jesse Leiby, Kevin Graver Jr., Cory Merkel, Ron Haring Jr., Kevin Hirthler, Brad Arnold, Darrin Schuler, Mike Laise, Joe Funk, Carroll Hine III, Dan Waisempacher, Justin Grim, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Jordan Henn, Brad Grim, Ryan Beltz, Mike Lisowski

DID NOT QUALIFY: Brad Brightbill, Ray Swinehart, Steve Swinehart, Dylan Swinehart, Bobby Trapper Jr., Dave Dissinger, Mark Kratz, Brett Gilmore, Glenn Owens, Kyle Lilick

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): CODY MANMILLER, Hunter Iatalese, Tyler James, Dylan Hoch, Jimmy Leiby, Nathan Horn, Nathan Mohr, Cole Stangle, Mike Schneck Jr., Mark Gaugler, Brian Hirthler, Parker Guldin, Kyle Smith, Jesse Hirthler, Josh Adams, Mike Myers, Chris Esposito, Dakota Kohler, Adrianna Delliponte, Kenny Bock, Jesse Landis, Joey Vaccaro, Zane Roth, Lex Shive

DID NOT QUALIFY: Logan Bauman, Matt Clay, Ryan Graver, Decker Swinehart, Anthony Raisner, Bryan Rhoads, Beau Drobot, Zach Steffey, Colton Perry

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, June 10 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm.

Saturday, June 11 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, June 14 – NAPA Auto Parts THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – USAC National Sprint Series Eastern Storm Jesse Hockett Classic, Tri-Track Series 358 Modifieds – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, June 18 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, June 25 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR