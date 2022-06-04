Nikki and Brie Bella have become two of the most iconic female superstars in WWE history. On Sunday, June 12 at Sonoma Raceway, they will produce a new form of rumbling when they give the command to start engines for the 33rd annual Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race.

Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020, the twins will serve as grand marshals for the event. They join luminaries such as former 49ers great Jerry Rice, famed chef Guy Fieri and current 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan who have served in that role.

“We’re ecstatic to have the Bella Twins join the incredible list of celebrities who have served as grand marshals for this event,” said Sonoma Raceway Executive Vice President and General Manager Jill Gregory. “They are some of the most versatile women to have participated in professional sports. They have had hall of fame careers in the ring, but have been equally as successful with their business ventures outside of the ring. We’re honored to have then be a key part of this event.”

The Bella Twins have shown they are a force to be reckoned with in anything they do. The sisters have shown they were more than WWE Diva Champions. They have become some of the best entrepreneurs, Philanthropists, Executive Producers, and New York Times best-selling authors in their sport. The power duo continues to introduce a new generation of fans to WWE through their hit reality shows, "Total Divas" and "Total Bellas," The Bellas Podcast on SiriusXM’s Stitcher, and are investors and creative directors of Colugo.

The Bella Twins also have their own wine label, Bonita Bonita wine. The twins have stayed local to Northern California and grown and crafted their wine in Napa Valley. With Californian roots, we are more than thrilled to help add the title of NASCAR grand marshals to their already astounding resume.

Sonoma Raceway’s annual NASCAR weekend begins with a doubleheader of the General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series West race and the DoorDash 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday, June 11. The weekend concludes with the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, June 12.

For tickets or more information on the Toyota/Save Mart 350, visit www.sonomaraceway.com/events/toyota-save-mart-350/tickets/ or call 800-870-RACE. Weekend and single-day tickets are available; race-day tickets for kids 12 and under are just $10 and free on Friday and Saturday with the advance purchase of an adult ticket.

Sonoma Raceway PR