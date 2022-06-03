Race Fans: Renew Your Month of May Tickets for 2023 Now!

Those who witnessed Marcus Ericsson win the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge after a wild scramble after a late red flag will never forget witnessing his first career victory in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” among one of the largest crowds in Indianapolis Motor Speedway history.

Race fans should make a similar mad dash to renew their tickets for 2023 Month of May – before the deadline of Monday, June 20 – to ensure they’ll be there to witness another epic month at the Racing Capital of the World.

Fans are encouraged to renew or upgrade their Indy 500 tickets at ims.com/renew , by calling 317-492-6700 or by visiting the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Ticket Office. The renewal window will continue through Monday evening, June 20, approximately 500 hours following the checkered flag of the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

“For the first time in three years, more than 325,000 fans filled IMS on Race Day for the biggest and most memorable homecoming celebration,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “We encourage both our loyal fans who come back year after year and our new fans who joined us for the first time this year to renew or request an upgrade for their seats by June 20 to reserve their spots for next year when the celebration is sure to be even greater.”

These are the best prices of the year for renewals and upgrades. Prices will increase when tickets go on sale this fall, and again in 2023 before each event.

Fans renewing their tickets to the Indianapolis 500 and/or GMR Grand Prix Race Day tickets also can order additional Month of May products at the lowest prices available during the renewal period. Those products include:

Month of May practice and qualification day tickets

Bronze Badges

Indianapolis 500 Victory Celebration tickets

Miller Lite Carb Day tickets and concert upgrades

Snake Pit presented by Coors Light wristbands

Parking (including ADA parking) and camping permits

Those who take advantage of the renewal period also will have priority for ticket upgrades and are eligible for presale offers for IMS and partner events.

All renewal customers can visit ims.com/events/indy500/buy- tickets/renewal-faqs for more information.

Fans who didn’t attend IMS during this Month of May but are planning to attend in May 2023 can apply for tickets now at the lowest prices of the year. Visit ims.com/apply for more information.

IMS PR