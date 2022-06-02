Bloomsburg Fair Raceway rained out for Thursday, June 2

With the weather forecast for Bloomsburg and the surrounding area calling for scattered thunderstorms in the morning and becoming more widespread in the afternoon coupled with a 70% chance of rain heading into the evening, left little choice but to call off the evening of racing at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway.

The line-up was to include the Rapid Tire USAC East Coast Sprints presented by Capitol Custom Trailers, ARDC Midgets and the FWD 4-Cylinder Stocks.

For ARDC it marked the third time since the track opened last year that their races where cancelled due to weather. ARDC last raced at Bloomsburg in 1971. This was also set to be the debut of the FWD 4-Cylinder Stocks.

The 3/8th mile dirt oval will be back in action with Modifieds on Tuesday, June 7 with the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco in a North/South Region combo race.

The stars of the STSS River Valley Builders North Region take on the top drivers of the Hurlock Auto & Speed Supply South Region in the ‘Battle at Bloomsburg.’ The event is the annual combination race, carrying points for both the North and South Region.

The ’22 edition offers $7,000 to win and $700 to take the green flag for 50 laps around the Bloomsburg oval.

The Crate 602 Sportsman of the Precision Hydraulic & Oil North Region will join the program going for 25-laps and a $1,500 winners’ share.

Bloomsburg Fair PR