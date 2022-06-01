Safelite AutoGlass to sponsor All Pro Limited Late Model Series race at Southern Nationa

Safelite AutoGlass, a provider of vehicle glass repair, replacement and calibration services, has been named the title sponsor of the All Pro Limited Late Model Series race scheduled for June 11 at Southern National Motorsports Park in Lucama, N.C.



The All Pro Limited Late Model Series is a new regional touring series for limited late models owned by Steve Zacharias, the co-owner of Florence Motor Speedway in Timmonsville, S.C.



Zacharias is excited to have a national business such as Safelite involved with his series, which debuted on March 12 at Southern National and features a diverse schedule that includes events at Anderson Motor Speedway, Greenville-Pickens Speedway, Dillon Motor Speedway and Florence Motor Speedway.



“I’m really thrilled to have Safelite involved as part of the inaugural All Pro Limited Late Model Series season,” Zacharias said. “Having a national brand like Safelite involved in our inaugural season really lends some credibility to what we’re building. I have to thank Tonya McCallister and her team at MPM Marketing for helping us put this deal together. I’m excited to grow this relationship and see where it goes from here.”



Founded in Wichita, Kansas in 1947, Safelite has grown to become the largest auto glass specialist company in the United States with more than 850 locations nationwide. Eric Coomes, the North and South Carolina district manager for Safelite, is looking forward to working with the All Pro Limited Late Model Series.



“It was a pleasure to speak with Steve and Tonya and we’re excited to begin this relationship with the All Pro Limited Late Model Series,” said Coomes. “The racing industry is a big market for us, so it made a lot of sense for the Safelite brand to be involved at the grassroots level of motorsports. Our entire team at Safelite is excited and looking forward to the race on June 11.”



MPM Marketing serves as the official marketing company of the All Pro Limited Late Model Series. McCallister believes it is important to have nationwide brands such as Safelite involved in racing at the local level.



“Safelite obviously has a large racing presence already, specifically in NASCAR. To have them involved with the All Pro Limited Late Model Series is extremely important for both brands,” said McCallister. “After talking with Eric and Steve about this potential partnership it seemed like a match made in Heaven, so we’re thrilled that both parties were able to make this deal happen. June 11 can’t get here soon enough.”



For additional information about Safelite, visit www.safelite.com.



Keep up with all the latest news and results from the All Pro Limited Late Model Series by visiting www. allprolimitedlatemodelseries. com

MPM PR