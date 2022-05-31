AMS hosting beef BBQ competition during July NASCAR weekend

Atlanta Motor Speedway, the Georgia Beef Board, and the Georgia Barbecue Association are teaming up to host a flavorful competition during the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart NASCAR race weekend.

The Georgia Beef Board BBQ Showdown will kick off on Friday, July 8, and challenge participants to cook their way to the top in three categories to earn a VIP raceday experience at Atlanta Motor Speedway and other great prizes:

Beef Brisket

Best Raceday Beef Recipe

Sponsors’ Beef Entry (using Coca-Cola and/or Pit Boss products)

The team that performs the best across all three categories will receive four VIP garage passes and four VIP suite tickets, plus a VIP parking pass for the 2023 spring NASCAR race at Atlanta. The overall contest winner will also be introduced on the pre-race stage before driver introductions, have their photo taken in victory lane, and receive a prize package from Pit Boss.

Georgia BBQ Association Judges will also select winners in each beef category; they’ll receive a Pit Boss prize package and have their photo taken in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s victory lane and a Pit Boss Prize Pack.

Registration for the Georgia Beef Board BBQ Showdown at Atlanta Motor Speedway is open through July 1. The cost to enter is $350, which includes entry in all three categories, an infield camping space and an area to setup a BBQ pit in the AMS infield during race weekend, two infield wristbands good for the entire race weekend, and one vehicle tow pass. Registration can be completed online at https://fevo.me/qs400bbq22.

For more information on the Georgia Beef Board BBQ Showdown and the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend, visit www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

AMS PR