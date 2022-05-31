NASCAR Championship Weekend will return to Phoenix Raceway in 2023 as grandstands sell out for '22 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

Phoenix Raceway’s reputation as a world-class, championship-caliber facility just received two major boosts.

NASCAR announced today that its NASCAR Championship Weekend will return to Phoenix Raceway in 2023, while the track announced that grandstand tickets for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race are already sold out.

A select number of standing-room-only, hillside and FanShield Infield Experience tickets remain for the NASCAR Cup Series season finale, but those tickets are selling at a rapid pace and fans are encouraged to act now before that inventory is completely sold out, too.

Also, due to high demand, Phoenix Raceway has created a wait list for 2023 NASCAR Championship Weekend tickets. It allows fans to get priority access to those tickets when they go on sale later this year.

“This historic achievement wouldn’t be possible without the outpouring of support the community and our fans continue to show for events at our facility,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “They continue to make Phoenix Raceway a must-visit sports and entertainment destination, and our dedicated team will continue their tireless efforts to deliver a championship-caliber experience that our race fans will remember for years to come.”

The 2023 NASCAR Championship Weekend is scheduled for Nov. 3-5 and will included championship races for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series West. Tickets go on sale at a later date.

Fans still have plenty of opportunity to enjoy the 2022 NASCAR Championship Weekend experience, Nov. 4-6. Tickets remain for the Lucas Oil 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, Nov. 4, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship / ARCA Menards Series West doubleheader on Saturday, Nov. 5. A Saturday ticket also includes Busch Light Pole Award qualifying for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.

Additional 2022 NASCAR Championship Weekend experiences and entertainment will be announced in the months ahead, and fans are encouraged to visit www.phoenixraceway.com for the latest information and to secure their tickets before they are gone. Fans still looking to buy or sell reserved seats for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race can visit SeatGeek.com.

Phoenix Raceway PR