Macon IL Speedway Monday Night Results

In keeping with the annual tradition of Memorial Day racing at Macon Speedway, Monday night featured two 50-lap feature races for the premier classes in the circuit, the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models and the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds.

Alan Crowder worked a solid race in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds. He was positioned for a solid top-five finish with Highland's Jacob Steinkoenig running away during the consecutive green flag lap series. Steinkoenig had the group close in on a restart on lap 34. Three laps later, Jeremy Nichols closed the gap and ran together with Steinkoenig. Nichols attempted to slide job Steinkoenig and closed him into the turn four concrete wall. Steinkoenig's night would end on the back of the tow truck after a dominate start. Nichols, the second place driver, would be sent to the back of the 20-car field for bringing out the yellow and ending the leader's night. That gifted Austin Lynn into the lead. Lynn would look ready to assume the win but Crowder started to inch closer to the leader. Running on the top was Crowder's best line and he powered past Lynn with five laps remaining, holding on for a 50-lap feature win.

Also noted in the 50-lapper, Summerfield's Rodney Standerfer started 18th position and took home 4th place. His hard charge led to a $50 donation from Monkey Wrench Garage in Decatur.

Dakota Ewing used his patience to wait out Chase Osterhoff for the lead spot during the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model feature. The first 30 laps were Osterhoff's to lead but Ewing took to the bottom of the track and the set-up was great for a mid-race takeover. Ewing would lead the final 19 laps and kept the distance from the Kankakee driver. Timmy Dick moved past Osterhoff for a second place finish.

Guy Taylor picked up his second Pro Modified feature win of the season. Austin Seets, two-time feature winner, started the feature off on the front row outside spot and rolled it up the wall on the opening lap and was knocked out of the race. Taylor was second row outside so when the race restarted, he moved into the front row outside spot and manuevered through for the checkered flag.

Zane Reitz from Indiana came back to the Macon Speedway winner's circle during the 15-lap 51 Bistro Street Stock feature race. Reitz, a winner in April, made quick work on the 21-car group that featured Bobby Beiler, Tanner Sullivan and Nick Macklin--all drivers who have been checkered flag holders in races before at Macon.

Aarik Andruskevitch raced his way to the checkered flag by running the top side in a caution-less Micro Sprint feature race presented by Bailey Chassis. John Barnard led the first 18 laps and on lap 19, Andruskevitch pulled around Barnard and went to the victory.

The night concluded with Jimmy Dutflinger from Peoria taking the top spot in the Hornets feature. Dutflinger pulled ahead of David Lauritson and Tristan Quinlan to take control of the race and then fend off Jeremy Reed and others.

Macon Speedway comes to life again shortly. This Saturday night will be back in action with the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge and a 6-division night of racing. Lincoln Speedway will also feature the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge on Friday with a full racing program.

Feature Rundowns (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Big Ten Pro Late Models

25-Dakota Ewing[Warrensburg, IL]; 2. 122-Timmy Dick[Monticello, IL]; 3. 22D-Chris Dick[Deland, IL]; 4. 130-Chase Osterhoff[Kankakee, IL]; 5. 10-Blake Damery[Macon, IL]; 6. 55-Rockett Bennett[Argenta, IL]; 7. 77-Blaise Baker[Clinton, IL]; 8. 22-Brad Eitniear[Wauseon, OH]; 9. 27E-Dalton Ewing[Decatur, IL]; 10. 5B-Brandon Sweitzer[Lincoln, IL]

BillingsleyRewards.com Big Ten Modifieds

87C-Alan Crowder[Elwin, IL]; 2. 72A-Austin Lynn[Mason City, IL]; 3. 52-Billy Knebel[Pocahontas, IL]; 4. 28-Rodney Standerfer[Summerfield, IL]; 5. 121-Deece Schwartz[Ashmore, IL]; 6. 98-Danny Smith[Argenta, IL]; 7. 19C-Carter Sinkhorn[Taylorville, IL]; 8. 19-Jimmy Cummins[Highland, IL]; 9. 71-Jeff Graham[Stonington, IL]; 10. 24M-Matt Milner[Chatham, IL]

DIRTcar Pro Mods

4T-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 2. 24M-Matt Milner[Chatham, IL]; 3. 121-Deece Schwartz[Ashmore, IL]; 4. 24Z-Zach Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 5. 78-Maxx Emerson[Taylorville, IL]; 6. 15C-Kevin Crowder[Argenta, IL]; 7. 52JR-Cole Knebel[Pocahontas, IL]; 8. 7B-Brian Burns[Bethany, IL]; 9. 27X-Joel Irvin[Harristown, IL]; 10. 10-Adam Rhoades[Clinton, IL]

51 Bistro Street Stocks

55-Zane Reitz[Veedersburg, IN]; 2. 17-Bobby Beiler[Blue Mound, IL]; 3. 20-Tanner Sullivan[Pontiac, IL]; 4. 16-Nick Macklin[Argenta, IL]; 5. 22-Darrell Dick[Monticello, IL]; 6. 38S-Dave Crawley Jr[Decatur, IL]; 7. 11-Terry Reed[Cerro Gordo, IL]; 8. 21-Jaret Duff[Maroa, IL]; 9. 42-Jesse Simmons[Danville, IL]; 10. 67-Rudy Zaragoza[Jacksonville, IL]

DIRTcar Hornets

DA28-Jimmy Dutlinger[Peoria, IL]; 2. 28J-Jeremy Hancock[Peoria, IL]; 3. 34-Jeremy Reed[Decatur, IL]; 4. 30J-Nick Johnson[Bartonville, IL]; 5. 27-Austin Harris[Imperial, MO]; 6. 15-David Lauritson[Normal, IL]; 7. 357-Billy Mason[Brownstown, IL]; 8. 44E-Eric Eckhoff[Onarga, IL]; 9. 04-Steve Stine[Stonington, IL]; 10. 15T-Taryn Page[Decatur, IL]

Micros By Bailey Chassis

21-Aarik Andruskevitch[Riverton, IL]; 2. 8B-John Barnard[Sherman, IL]; 3. 55S-Daryn Stark[Springfield, IL]; 4. 55H-Hayden Harvey[Warrensburg, IL]; 5. 1-Tanner Tinsley[Bonne Terre, MO]; 6. 40-Devin Feger[East Peoria, IL]; 7. 17-Molly Day[East Peoria, IL]; 8. 10-Jacob Tipton[Decatur, IL]; 9. 11-Alex Midkiff[Belleville, IL]; 10. 27-Kyle Barker[Cooksville, IL]

Macon Speedway PR