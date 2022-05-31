Two Division Race Program This Saturday at Grandview Speedway, Schedule Change for 602 Sportsman Series, Kressley and Smith Lead Points

Grandview Speedway will return to action this Saturday night, with another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series program, continuing the 60th season of professional auto racing action.

Speedway management has also announced that the three remaining special 602 Sportsman mini-series racing events are being removed from this year’s schedule. The dates are June 11, July 30, and August 20. Management will look to put a date on the schedule for a future event for 602 teams only, that will allow for only one division to compete in an evening’s program.

With the current tire shortage situation, the decision was made to cut back, to save the tires for regular NASCAR point racing competition on Saturday nights. Many of the track’s regular competitors were racing in both classes, putting a strain on the teams having to run twice in one evening.

The idea behind the 602 Sportsman series, which started last season, was to see what the response would be for the class at Grandview for the future, and the future looks very bright, as the series was well supported.

Many teams already competing at Grandview are using the 602 engines in regular competition. This is only a temporary situation, until the tire situation gets closer to normal.

Track Manager Tina Rogers stated “We thank all the teams that have supported this series, including our regulars, but we felt during this tire situation, it was best to play it a little more conservative for the time being”.

This weekend the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be running a two-division program on Saturday, June 4 starting at 7:30 pm. The program will include qualifying events for both divisions leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main. Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18, while children under age 12 are admitted free of charge.

After last Saturday night’s racing event which saw Craig Von Dohren pick up his third point race win of the season, the point standings have been shuffled again.

Tim Buckwalter who was leading the points entering the weekend in the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modified division, had an off night, and finished outside the top ten, dropping him to fifth in the standings. Brett Kressley, who had another great run and finished second in the feature event last Saturday, has returned to the top of the point standings, leading three-time winner Von Dohren by a small ten-point margin heading into this weekend’s action. Doug Manmiller has recorded four consecutive top five finishes to sit third in points, while Duane Howard rallied from a consolation starting spot to a fifth-place finish last week and sits fourth in the points race.

The current top ten in T.P. Trailer Modified points are 1. Brett Kressley – 1136, 2. Craig Von Dohren – 1126, 3. Doug Manmiller – 1108, 4. Duane Howard – 1061, 5. – Tim Buckwalter – 1018, 6. Jeff Strunk – 917, 7. Mike Lisowski – 890, 8. Brad Brightbill – 681, 9. Cory Merkel – 679, 10. Jesse Leiby - 589

In the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman division, last Saturday’s action also shuffled the standings. Kyle Smith has taken over the top spot in the point race after a solid second place finish last Saturday night. Dylan Hoch, who again rallied from a back of the pack starting spot, picked up a fourth-place feature finish and now sits second in points. Brian Hirthler, who was a winner last Saturday night, now sits third. Jimmy Leiby started last week’s feature in last spot and rallied to a sixth-place effort, putting him fourth in points, followed by Cole Stangle, who had a solid third in last Saturday’s main event.

The current top ten in the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman points are 1. Kyle Smith – 872, 2. Dylan Hoch – 850, 3. Brian Hirthler – 837, 4. Jimmy Leiby – 776, 5. Cole Stangle – 574, 6. Dakota Kohler – 555, 7. Cody Manmiller – 543, 8. Logan Bauman – 525, 9. Mike Schneck Jr. – 510, 10. Parker Guldin – 474.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, June 4 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Friday, June 10 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm.

Saturday, June 11 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, June 14 – THUNDER on the HILL Racing Series – Jesse Hockett Classic Eastern Storm – USAC National Sprint Series, Tri-Track Series 358 Modifieds – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR