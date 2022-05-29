Grandview Speedway Wins to von Dohren, Brian and Kevin Hirthler

Sunday evening May 29 will be the first NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series event, the Balls to the Wall 50 for the Tri-Track Series 358 Modifieds plus All-Pro SpeedSTR’s starting at 7:30 pm. Pit Gates open at 2:30 pm with grandstand gates opening at 5 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $30, children ages 6-11 are $10, while kids ages 5 and under are admitted free. Pit admission is $40, and a license is not required.

Next weekend the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be competing in a two-division program on Saturday, June 4 starting at 7:30 pm. The program will include qualifying events for both divisions leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event. Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18, while children under age 12 are admitted free of charge.

The following Saturday, June 11 will feature the return of the 602 Sportsman mini-series for race number three, joining the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman for another triple-header program. It will be DEKA Batteries recruiting night, and they will be sponsoring the Modified qualifying heat races starting at 7:30 pm.

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): CRAIG VON DOHREN, Brett Kressley, Brett Gilmore, Doug Manmiller, Duane Howard, Craig Whitmoyer, Kevin Hirthler, Steve Swinehart, Kevin Graver Jr., Dan Waisempacher, Kyle Lilick, Jeff Strunk, Brad Arnold, Tim Buckwalter, Jesse Leiby, Dave Dissinger, Justin Grim, Mike Lisowski, Cory Merkel, Carol Hine III, Frank Cozze, Mike Gular, Brad Grim, Dylan Swinehart, Darrin Schuler, Bobby Trapper Jr., Ray Swinehart, Ron Haring Jr., DID NOT START: Jared Umbenhauer

DID NOT QUALIFY: John Willman, Nate Brinker, Brad Brightbill, Jordan Henn, Mike Laise, Tanner Van Doren, Eric Biehn, Mark Kratz, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Joe Funk,

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): BRIAN HIRTHLER, Kyle Smith, Cole Stangle, Dylan Hoch, Mike Stofflet, Jimmy Leiby, Ryan Graver, Lex Shive, Joey Vaccaro, Logan Bauman, Mike Schneck Jr., Cody Manmiller, Jesse Hirthler, Dakota Kohler, Nathan Mohr, Josh Adams, Decker Swinehart, Zach Steffy, Parker Guldin, Colton Perry, John Leiby, Adrianna Delliponte, Anthony Raisner, Wayne Rotenberger, Jesse Landis, Mike Myers

DID NOT QUALIFY: Kyle Hartzell, Tyler James, Matt Clay, Mike Faust Jr., Zane Roth, Mark Gaugler, Nathan Horn

602 CRATE SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): KEVIN HIRTHLER, Dylan Swinehart, Jimmy Leiby, Brad Grim, Nate Brinker, Dakota Kohler, Joey Vaccaro, Logan Bauman, Jordan Henn, Dylan Hoch, Keith Brightbill, Cody Manmiller, Steve Young, Tyler James, Ryan Graver, Jon Josko, Anthony Raisner, Michael Burrows, Doug Snyder, Beau Drobot, Zane Roth, Tyler Peet, Zach Steffy, Jesse Landis

DID NOT QUALIFY: Nathan Horn, Decker Swinehart, Mark Mohr, Brian Hirthler, Shon Elk, Talan Carter, Parker Guldin, Jesse Hirthler, Wayne Rotenberger, Josh Adams, John Leiby

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Sunday, May 29 – THUNDER on the HILL RACING SERIES – Balls to the Wall 50 – Tri-Track Series 358 Modifieds plus All-Pro SpeedSTR’s – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, June 4 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Friday, June 10 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm.

Saturday, June 11 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus 602 Crate Sportsman – 7:30 pm. - DEKA BATTERIES RECRUITING NIGHT, MODIFIED HEATS SPONSORED

Tuesday, June 14 – THUNDER on the HILL RACING SERIES – Jesse Hockett Classic Eastern Storm – USAC National Sprint Series, Tri-Track Series 358 Modifieds – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR