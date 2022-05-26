Shell and Pennzoil to Build on Long-Standing Relationship With Team Penske, the Ntt Indycar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Today, Equilon Enterprises LLC (d/b/a Shell Oil Products US) and Pennzoil-Quaker State Company announced a multi-year extension and expansion of their Sponsorship Agreement with Team Penske, the NTT IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). Building on a longtime business relationship and technical alliance that began in motorsports and has extended well beyond the track, the agreement will feature some exciting new opportunities between industry-leading organizations, beginning in 2023.

The agreement includes engagement across the Team Penske and Penske Entertainment platforms:

Beginning in 2023, Shell will become the Official Fuel of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Additional details regarding the Official Fuel designation will be announced soon.

Shell-Pennzoil will continue its sponsorship of Team Penske’s winning NASCAR and INDYCAR programs, including 30-plus races as a primary sponsor on the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang driven by 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano.

Pennzoil will continue to serve as the "Official Supplier of Lubricants" for Team Penske.

Shell and Pennzoil will also be primary sponsors for two of Team Penske’s entries in the Indianapolis 500 mile race. Two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Josef Newgarden will race the No. 2 Shell V-Power Chevrolet and Scott McLaughlin will compete in the No. 3 Pennzoil Chevy at Indianapolis.

Pennzoil will extend its sponsorship as the Official Motor Oil and Lubricant Supplier of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Pennzoil will continue to sponsor the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard NASCAR XFINITY Series race at IMS in July.

Shell and Pennzoil will continue to serve as the preferred fuel and lubricant supplier for Penske Transportation Solutions and Penske Automotive Group.

“We are proud of the global business relationship with Shell and Pennzoil that extends across our Penske companies,” said Roger Penske. “Over the years, we have experienced great success together on the track and the relationship has evolved to include our transportation business operations all over the world. Our teams are also working with Shell and Pennzoil on product development and multiple sustainability initiatives to help keep us focused on the future.”

“For more than 100 years, Shell has been forging long-lasting relationships that extend beyond the brand and products the company produces,” said Steve Reindl, President, Shell Lubricants Americas. “Our relationship with Penske continues to evolve, both commercially and in motorsport, giving Shell and Penske a vast platform to pursue our respective sustainability and decarbonization goals.”

Shell-Pennzoil and Team Penske reunited in 2011, building on a racing legacy that was established in the 1980s. Pennzoil first aligned with Team Penske as a sponsor of its INDYCAR program in 1983 and won two Indianapolis 500 races (1984 & 1988) with driver Rick Mears. Together, Team Penske and Shell-Pennzoil have won 96 races together, including Logano’s recent win at Darlington Raceway, which locked him into the NASCAR Playoffs.

Pennzoil became the Official Motor Oil and Lubricant Sponsor of INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2021 and has continued to expand the relationship, including today’s announcement of Shell becoming the Official Fuel of INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES beginning in 2023.

“This new and significant step forward in our relationship with both the Shell and Pennzoil brands is tremendous news for our entire Series, our storied venue and our legion of racing fans across the globe,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. President & CEO Mark Miles. “Shell will be a terrific fuel sponsor for INDYCAR, helping us maintain our world-class standards on track while always keeping an eye on the future. When it comes to our historic and exciting Brickyard Weekend, we know the team at Pennzoil will continue to invest in its growth and success here in Central Indiana and beyond.”

Since joining Team Penske in 2013, Logano has become one of the true stars of the NASCAR Cup Series. Logano has captured 26 Cup Series wins with the team, including the 2015 Daytona 500, and earned the NASCAR Cup Series Championship in 2018 – the second Cup Series title for Team Penske.

“Shell-Pennzoil has become one of the iconic sponsors within our sport and I’m proud of what we have accomplished together so far,” said Logano. “Since taking over the No. 22 at Team Penske, the last 10 years we have been able to celebrate in Victory Lane with many of their employees and customers over 25 times including a Cup Championship, Daytona 500 and two Pennzoil 400 wins, which have been some of the highlights so far in my racing career. The best part is, it’s an authentic relationship for me that fits my brand on track as a race car driver and supports what I represent off the track as well. It’s a privilege to be associated with Shell-Pennzoil and excited to see their continued commitment to our sport.”

Team Penske/IMS PR