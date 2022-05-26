Grandview Speedway Hosting Two Races on Memorial Day Weekend, 602 Sportsman Join Saturday Program

Grandview Speedway will be busy this Memorial Day weekend, with racing action planned for both the regular Saturday race night as well as a special event planned for Sunday evening with the first Thunder on the Hill race meet of the season.

The weekend begins with the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman being joined by the 602 Crate Sportsman in race two of their five race mini-series making for a three-division program on Saturday, May 28 starting at 7:30 pm. The program will include qualifying events for all three divisions leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature, the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main, and the 25 lap 602 Sportsman feature. Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $20, while children under age 12 are admitted free of charge.

The Memorial Day holiday weekend will include a special Thunder on the Hill racing program on Sunday, May 29 starting at 7:30 pm. The racing event will be the first of two PA Tri-Track series events to be held at Grandview this season. The 358 Modifieds will be competing in a new event called the Balls to the Wall 50. This race will include a new twist and format that should make for some exciting action. The 50-lap feature will pay $5000 to win and $500 to take the green, but there will be a competition caution thrown at both laps 30 and 40, with the top ten in the running order receiving a bonus payout, while the top four drivers will be inverted for the next ten lap segment. Should the same driver be leading at laps 30, 40 and at the end on lap 50, there will be a $5000 bonus provided by Pioneer Pole Buildings, making it possible for one driver to walk away with a $13,000 payday to win the 50-lap event. The All-Pro SpeedSTR’s will also be on the special Sunday program.

On Sunday, May 29, pit gates open at 2:30 pm, grandstand gates at 5 pm. with racing at 7:30 pm. Grandstand admission will be $30 for adults, children ages 6-11 are $10, while kids ages 5 and under are admitted free. Pit admission will be $40, and no license is required.

Entering this Saturday night’s program, drivers to watch will be new T.P. Trailer Modified point leader Tim Buckwalter along with feature winners this season Craig Von Dohren and Brett Kressley. Doug Manmiller and Duane Howard are also in the top five in the point standings as the top five are separated by only 38 points entering this week’s program.

In the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman division, drivers to watch will be the winners already this year including Brian Hirthler, Parker Guldin and Lex Shive, along with new point leader Dylan Hoch. Kyle Smith, Jimmy Leiby and Chris Esposito are top five in the standings and ones to watch as well.

The 602 Crate Sportsman mini-series will be holding their second event of the season on Saturday. In round one Dylan Hoch raced to the win over Michael Storms, Jimmy Leiby, Nate Brinker and Dylan Swinehart. Hoch won two of the five races last season and will be looking to add to his total on Saturday.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, May 28 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus 602 Crate Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Sunday, May 29 - THUNDER on the HILL RACING SERIES – Balls to the Wall 50 - Tri-Track Series 358 Modifieds plus SpeedSTR’s – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, June 4 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Friday, June 10 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm.

Saturday, June 11 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus 602 Crate Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR