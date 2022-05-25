WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil Named Grand Marshal of Indy 500 Snake Pit Presented by Coors Light

WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil will make his return to The Racing Capital of the World as grand marshal of the Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light on Sunday, May 29 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

O’Neil, who took part in pre-race festivities last year, will address Race Day’s biggest party from the Snake Pit stage before the Green Flag waves for the start of the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

“The Snake Pit is returning in style with an all-star lineup ready to celebrate one of Race Day’s loudest and most unique traditions,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The atmosphere will be electric, and Titus is the perfect person to help us amp up the energy in Turn 3 from start to finish.”

Said O’Neil: “Having the opportunity to return to this racing spectacle at full capacity as Snake Pit grand marshal is truly an honor. I fully expect to not only be overtaken by the revelry of this event but also contribute to the energy and excitement of the Snake Pit as race fans from all different backgrounds descend upon Indianapolis. It’s going to be electric!”

A WWE Hall of Famer, former WWE Tag Team Champion and the first-ever 24/7 Champion, O’Neil has flattened many a WWE Superstar since emerging in NXT in 2010, and he brings that same determination to his many commitments outside the ring.

O’Neil is an accomplished athlete, philanthropist and entertainer who has a heart for youth and the community. He was a USA Today Parade All American in high school football before playing college football at the University of Florida. His football career took him to stops professionally in the NFL and AFL before transitioning into professional wrestling.

Outside of the ring, his passion has helped thousands of kids and raised thousands for scholarships and millions for non-profit organizations such as the United Way, Susan G. Komen and the Special Olympics.

As part of the Indy 500 Snake Pit, Superstar DJ and producer Martin Garrix will headline a stellar lineup of global electronic music artists, including deadmau5, Galantis, Steve Aoki and Yellow Claw. Performances begin early in the morning in the infield adjacent to Turn 3 of the IMS oval.

General admission and VIP tickets for the Snake Pit are on sale for $75 and $200 at www.ims.com. VIP amenities will include access to a raised viewing platform, a private cash bar and private air-conditioned restrooms.

All Snake Pit ticketholders must be at least 18 years old and hold a valid Indy 500 general admission or reserved seat ticket. Ticket holders should be prepared to show proper identification to enter the concert.

Packages that include Race Day general admission tickets are available. A package featuring general admission to the Indianapolis 500 and Snake Pit is $120, while a race general admission and Snake Pit VIP package is $245. Prices increase on Race Day.

NBC’s live coverage of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge starts at 11 a.m. (ET) Sunday, May 29.

Visit ims.com to purchase tickets for the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 29 and for more information on the complete Month of May schedule at IMS.

IMS PR