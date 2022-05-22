Torgerson Brothers Rule Delta Speedway on Saturday Night

Medford, Oregon brothers Ashton and Austin Torgerson grabbed the Super 600 and Non-Wing victories respectively during the fourth points race for Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union on Saturday night. Rancho Murieta’s Lucas Mauldin won his third consecutive Restricted feature while Jackson Tardiff claimed Jr. Sprints in a busy night at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton.



Sacramento’s Austin Wood led the winged Super 600 time trials while heat races were won by Austin Torgerson and Fresno’s Mattix Salmon. Jeffrey Pahule of Brentwood and Ashton Torgerson made up the front row starters for the 30-lap feature.



Torgerson won the initial battle between the white and green machines with black numerals at the front. Fresno’s Raio Salmon used the inside to take second before a red flag on lap seven for Ron Singh flipping on the backstretch. Torgerson held off Salmon through lapped traffic before an incident for Izaak Sharp of Grass Valley in turn one stopped the action with nine laps remaining.



Stockton’s Nikko Panella seized third from Pahule over the final laps. Torgerson topped Salmon, Panella, Pahule, and Mattix Salmon at the finish for the $500 win.



Austin Torgerson led qualifying for the 33 Non-Wing competitors on hand. The field was divided across four heats with wins for Tracy’s Adam Elbert, Panella, Ripon’s Brandon Carey, and Austin Wood. B-Features were grabbed by Tracy’s Brandon Riveira and Tyler Chamorro of Oakdale.



Panella led the field to green in the 30-lap contest but Ashton Torgerson crossed him over into turn one to take the lead. Torgerson stopped at the top of turn one on lap two, however, ending his evening early. Ryan Carter crashed in turn two to bring out a red flag on lap five. Austin Torgerson used the outside in lapped traffic to snooker Panella for the lead on lap 12.



A crash in turn three for Jeffrey Pahule with five laps to go brought the field back together, but Torgerson held the point. Torgerson took the $500 triumph over Panella, Wood, Visalia’s Jett Barnes, and 11th starting Elbert.



Former Jr. Sprint champion Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta won his third consecutive 25-lap Restricted feature, paying $300 to the winner. Adrianna DeMartini of Brentwood paced qualifying. Three heat races were staged with wins going to TK O’Brien of Manteca, Blayden Graham of Bakersfield, and Oklahoma visitor Kaley Mahaffey. Mauldin started on the outside pole alongside Mickelina Monico of Livermore.



Mauldin immediately charged into the lead while Monico went back-and-forth with Peyton Whitehouse for second in lapped traffic. 2021 Jr. Sprints champion Brody Rubio of Manteca entered the battle for second with six to go and took over the position.



Mauldin led wire-to-wire over a charging Rubio in traffic. Castro Valley’s Andrew Smith drove into third on lap 23 ahead of Monico and Whitehouse.



After multiple podium finishes in Northern California Jr. Sprints racing, Jackson Tardiff of Vacaville won Saturday night’s 20-lap feature. Jr. Sprints race across dual heat races with wins going to Tardiff, Maya Mauldin, and a pair of wins for Oakdale’s Heston Stepps.



Kyle Klagenberg of Arboga led the way with Tardiff advancing from third into second in the early laps. The pair ran closely throughout the feature before they collided on the 19th lap of the feature in turn two. Tardiff kept going while Klagenberg spun around to a stop. Tardiff persevered the top position which he held over a one lap shootout for $200. Maudlin, Haven Sherman of Citrus Heights, Steps, and Ripon’s Jayden Carey rounded out the top-five.



Delta Speedway competes again on June 24 and 25 with the Summer Sizzler, featuring complete points races each night!



Delta Speedway Results – May 21, 2022 Points Race #4



SUPER 600 (30 LAPS)

1. 02-Ashton Torgerson[2]; 2. 21-Raio Salmon[4]; 3. 73-Nikko Panella[3]; 4. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[1]; 5. 5-Mattix Salmon[8]; 6. 88-Austin Torgerson[7]; 7. 2-Austin Wood[6]; 8. 19-Nate Matherly[11]; 9. 55-Jett Barnes[10]; 10. 91C-Colby Greig[16]; 11. 30-Isabel Barnes[14]; 12. 32A-Colton Huelsmann[15]; 13. 14-Eric Botelho[13]; 14. 10R-Rylee Whitehouse[12]; 15. 24S-Izaak Sharp[5]; 16. 27-Ron Singh[9]; 17. 05-Ryan Dotson[17]



NON-WING (30 LAPS)

1. 88-Austin Torgerson[4]; 2. 73-Nikko Panella[1]; 3. 2-Austin Wood[6]; 4. 55B-Jett Barnes[8]; 5. 74-Adam Elbert[11]; 6. 20-Dalton Hill[10]; 7. 24S-Izaak Sharp[20]; 8. 35-Carsen Perkins[9]; 9. 7J-Lucas Johnson[7]; 10. 5-Mattix Salmon[5]; 11. 66X-Broedy Graham[22]; 12. 05R-Brandon Riveira[17]; 13. 1J-James Edens[15]; 14. 2T-Taylor Mayhew[16]; 15. 55-Brandon Carey[13]; 16. 19-Tucker LaCaze[19]; 17. 81T-Tyler Chamorro[18]; 18. 16-Randy Sims[14]; 19. 82-Zacary Brooks[21]; 20. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[3]; 21. 1SJ-Ryan Carter[12]; 22. 02-Ashton Torgerson[2]



RESTRICTED (25 LAPS)

1. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[2]; 2. 25R-Brody Rubio[3]; 3. 33-Andrew Smith[5]; 4. 21-Mickelina Monico[1]; 5. 10P-Peyton Whitehouse[4]; 6. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[6]; 7. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[8]; 8. 5-Kellan Harper[7]; 9. 98-Hayden Stepps[9]; 10. 11-Kaley Mahaffey[12]; 11. 20-Otto Perreira[13]; 12. 25A-Bradley Anderson[14]; 13. 09-AJ Neilson[17]; 14. 67Z-Isabell Wilson[15]; 15. 76-TK OBrien[10]; 16. 66B-Blayden Graham[11]; 17. 58C-Clay Mibach[16]; 18. 8-Alissa Lewis[18]; 19. 10-Brodie Copeland[19]



JR SPRINTS (20 LAPS)

1. 38J-Jackson Tardiff[3]; 2. 55X-Maya Mauldin[5]; 3. 12-Haven Sherman[2]; 4. 98-Heston Stepps[4]; 5. 55-Jayden Carey[6]; 6. 96-Briggs Davis[9]; 7. 11K-Kyle Klagenberg[1]; 8. 25DD-Samantha Dozier[8]; 9. 16C-Colin Reynolds[7]; 10. 24N-Nathan Fernandez[10]

Delta Speedway PR