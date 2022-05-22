Crayon Named Entitlement Partner for July 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at NHMS

Crayon Software Experts, the cloud-based digital IT company and software solutions provider, has partnered with New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) to become the entitlement sponsor for New England’s only NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race. The Crayon 200 will take place at 2:30 p.m. on July 16 as part of the speedway’s traditional mid-summer NASCAR weekend.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Speedway Motorsports and New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in July,” said Justin Henriksen, CEO of Crayon US. “It’s our mission to be the trusted technical advisor for our clients by helping them rightsize and optimize their IT estates to save costs while also unlocking their technology potential through innovation and our cloud and software expertise. This partnership will further those efforts by providing us a global spotlight to showcase our best-in-class solutions and services.”

The software solutions provider will also receive premium signage displays, hospitality opportunities and the chance to select VIP dignitaries at NHMS.

"We are thrilled to welcome Crayon to 'The Magic Mile' this summer," said New Hampshire Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager David McGrath. "The team at Crayon works hard to provide a top-notch digital experience for customers around the world, and we work hard to create the best entertainment experience for our fans and corporate partners as well. We look forward to providing a new platform to Crayon to market and showcase their capabilities."

In addition to the NXS race entitlement at NHMS, Crayon becomes the Official Cloud and Software Solutions Provider for NHMS and eight additional Speedway Motorsports properties: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway. Crayon will receive signage, hospitality and marketing opportunities at those premiere entertainment venues on NASCAR event weekends.

“We are proud to add Crayon to not only New Hampshire’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race but also to Speedway Motorsports’ list of world class partners,” said Speedway Motorsports Chief Sales Officer Kevin Camper. “Their presence at all of our venues will provide unique business-to-business opportunities for Crayon to meet potential clients in markets across the country from New England to Sonoma.”

New England’s NASCAR weekend gets underway Friday, July 15 with Friday Night Dirt Duels at The Flat Track and continues with Doubleheader Saturday on July 16, featuring the Crayon 200 NXS race and Whelen Manufactured in America 100 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race. The grand finale of New England’s biggest race weekend is headlined by the Ambetter 301 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, July 17.

