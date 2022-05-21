Formula E race car and east London street artist collaboration launches 2022 London E-Prix ticket sales

“Formula E is unique in that we take our race cars to the streets of world cities like New York, Berlin, Rome, Riyadh, Seoul and London,” said Formula E CEO, Jamie Reigle.

“Now we’ve taken the streets of east London to our race car. Inviting Mr Cenz to create a livery for a Formula E car reflects the importance of engaging with the culture and community of our host cities. Bringing local communities closer to our racing connects people to our mission of accelerating the switch to electric mobility and taking action to fight climate change,” said Jamie.

“Growing up in London, I was inspired by the graffiti artwork coming out of the New York hip-hop scene,” said Mr Cenz. “Since then, I’ve been fortunate enough to work on projects all over the world, but nothing comes close to creating art in east London. It will always be close to my heart, I’ve painted lots of murals in the area over the years, so working with Formula E to celebrate the return of the London E-Prix has been a huge passion project for me.

“Painting a Formula E race car was a new challenge but I’m delighted that we were able to give it that gritty east London vibe to kick off the London E-Prix in July.”

Jax Jones to perform at the 2022 London E-Prix:

London-raised international hitmaking DJ and producer, Jax Jones, will be performing for fans at both races of the London E-Prix.

“I grew up in London so it’s always a bit of a homecoming for me whenever I get to play here, let alone at a car race running through the middle of my city?! Gonna be crazy.”