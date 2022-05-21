The Speedway Club Serving Up Coca-Cola Inspired Food, New-Look Champagne Toast For Coca-Cola 600 Week

Fans looking for the ultimate high-end Coca-Cola 600 race day experience need look no further than The Speedway Club. With a new, Coca-Cola inspired menu, spectacular views overlooking the historic facility and a post-race celebration with the newly crowned Coca-Cola 600 winner, The Speedway Club is sure to make fuel memories and excitement for even the most avid race fan.

Coca-Cola Inspired Menu: Mouth-watering fare is nothing new for visitor’s to The Speedway Club, but a race week menu leading up to Memorial Day Weekend is sure to leave guests wanting more. In addition to the club’s traditional fare, diners in town race week will be treated to a Coca-Cola-inspired menu that includes:

Cherry Coke Pork Belly Bites: Slow-cooked pork belly marinated in a Coca-Cola, barbecue sauce and sweet cherry infusion.

Race Day Dining Open to the Public: Looking for a race day dining experience unlike anything else in sports? The Speedway Club will offer four-course dining with sensational views of the bustling infield. Friday through Sunday of race week, diners will have their choice of a daily steak, chicken, fish or pasta plated meal, served with an appetizer, salad and dessert, along with exquisite views. Reservations are required and seating is limited. Attire is business casual.

Champagne Toast with the Champion: New for 2022, The Speedway Club is giving fans an unforgettable way to celebrate the Coca-Cola 600 champion. The club’s new-look champagne toast, gives fans the opportunity to watch the Victory Lane celebration from a reserved stage in the infield before returning to the club for a four-course, post-race meal, live music by Alternate Take and a race recap with emcees Doug Rice and Michael Waltrip. Guests will cap the night with a memorable toast with the newly crowned Coca-Cola 600 champion and a Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. beverage.

RESERVATIONS:

For a complete list of upcoming activities at The Speedway Club, menus and more, visit gospeedwayclub.com. For reservations, call 704-455-3216.

