Macon IL Speedway May 21st Event Canceled Due To Rain

Heavy overnight rains that carried over into the daylight hours have forced the cancellation of 95Q Armed Forces Night at Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL. The May 21st race night was scheduled to have seven divisions of racing action.

The 1/5-mile dirt oval will next be in action on Memorial Day Monday, May 30 for the Twin 50’s. The two special races will be run in the Decatur Building Trades DIRTcar Pro Late Models and the BillingsleyRewards.com DIRTcar Modified, both also being run under the Midwest Big Ten Series banner.

Joining Macon’s top two classes for the May 30th show will be the DIRTcar Pro Mods, 51 Bistro Street Stocks, Hornets, and Micros by Bailey Chassis.

The Monday show will utilize earlier times with pits opening at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps at 5:00, and racing to take the green at 6:00. More details on the show will be announced early this week.

Macon Speedway PR