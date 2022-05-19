Country Superstar Blake Shelton Tapped as Grand Marshal for Nascar All-Star Race

Texas Motor Speedway is planning to roll out the red carpet for the stars of the sport competing in Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race but may need another for the glitzy list of celebrities taking part in the festivities.

The star-studded line-up features one of the biggest names in country music, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, world champion boxer, NHL All Star, state governor and a Medal of Honor recipient serving in dignitary roles for the 38 th running of the NASCAR All-Star Race (7 p.m., TV: FS1, Radio: MRN, SiriusXM).

Blake Shelton will have a busy pre-race schedule that begins with the country music superstar performing a concert on the frontstretch stage beginning at 5:30 p.m. Shelton will then transition from musical performer to emcee as he joins NASCAR on FOX analyst and former Cup Series star Clint Bowyer to introduce the All Stars beginning at 6:30 p.m. from the same stage. He will then transition to the Grand Marshal role and deliver the famous command to the NASCAR All-Star field for the drivers to start their engines.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will serve in the other primary dignitary role of Honorary Starter, where he will get the honor of waving the green flag from pit lane to officially get the NASCAR All-Star Race underway.

Marty Turco , a three-time NHL All-Star Game participant, has the envious position as the Official Pace Car Driver as the former Dallas Stars goaltender will lead the field to the green flag in the NASCAR All-Star Race Chevrolet Corvette.

The National Anthem will be sung by two-time ACM New Female Vocalist RaeLynn .

Legendary Dallas Cowboy and 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Drew Pearson will make comments to the NASCAR All-Star Race crowd on the pre-race stage as an Honorary Race Official. His appearance will be preceded by an appearance by members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders .

Undefeated WBC Welterweight Champion Errol Spence Jr . , will serve as an Honorary Race Official by presenting a championship belt in SpeedyCash.com Victory Lane to the NASCAR All-Star Race winner. Medal of Honor Recipient U.S. Army Master Sergeant Matthew Williams will serve as Grand Marshal for the NASCAR Open and then present a championship belt buckle to the NASCAR All-Star Race winner.

The Open, the race for the non-qualifiers to earn a starting position in the NASCAR All-Star Race, will have a group of returning soldiers representing the Welcome Home Patriots program as Grand Marshal.

The Open begins at 4:30 p.m. (TV: FS1, Radio: MRN, SiriusXM Radio).

Dignitaries for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race:

Grand Marshal: Blake Shelton

Honorary Starter: Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Official Pace Car Driver: Former Dallas Stars all-star goaltender Marty Turco.

Starting Line-Up Emcees: Country music superstar Blake Shelton, NASCAR on FOX analyst and former Cup Series star Clint Bowyer.

National Anthem: Country music artist RaeLynn.

· The Open Grand Marshal: National Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Master Sgt. Matthew Williams.

God Bless America for The Open: Sarah Hobbs.

Honorary Race Officials: country-folk-Americana music artists Flatland Cavalry; The Day After Tomorrow actor Austin Nichols; American professional skateboarder Alana Smith.

Dignitaries for Saturday’s SRS Distribution 250 Xfinity Series race:

Grand Marshal : Kent Gardner, SRS Distribution Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer.

Honorary Starter: Jeremy Goldschmeding, SRS Distribution Chief Operating Officer.

· National Anthem: Erin Kinsey, RECORDS Nashville recording artist from Rockwall, Texas.

Victory Lane Trophy Presenter: Dan Tinker, SRS Distribution President & Chief Executive Officer.

Dignitaries for Saturday’s SpeedyCash.com 220 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race:

Grand Marshal : Chase Miller, SpeedyCash District Manager.

Honorary Starter: Russ Ann Flores, Heights Finance Corporation Vice President of Operations.

Victory Lane Trophy Presenter: John Wulf, Curo Financial Technologies Corp. Director of Marketing Services.

