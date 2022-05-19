Gaston Racing Enterprises / GRE6.com Renews Stafford Contingency Sponsorship

Gaston Racing Enterprises, a full service parts dealer located in South Windsor, CT and online at gre6.com as well as on Facebook, has rejoined the Stafford Speedway contingency program for the 2022 season. GRE6.com will provide a weekly $100 bonus to each SK Light Modified 2nd place finisher, bringing the 2nd place check each week up to $375. Emily Gaston has taken over the day to day running of the business after her father Bill passed away shortly before the start of the 2022 racing season.

“I’m looking to continue supporting the SK Light division because that was one of Dad’s favorite divisions,” said Emily Gaston. “He was a big fan of watching drivers move up from Wild Thing Karts to the SK Light division. I grew up coming to the races at Stafford so I’m trying to continue Dad’s legacy and keep the word out there about the GRE6 store. Stafford has been really good to us over the years and I’m committed to supporting Stafford.”

The $100 weekly bonus won’t be the only contribution to the SK Light field that Gaston will be making during the 2022 season. Gaston will recognize the last 10 finishing cars of the SK Light Feature events with a $25 gift certificate commencing with the feature finish from May 13.

“In addition to the contingency bonus, I’m doing something from the store which is a $25 gift card to each of the last 10 finishers from each SK Light race,” said Gaston. “The drivers who finish in the back usually don’t get any bonus money so hopefully this little bit extra will help those drivers finish what they started and keep on coming back to the track every week. The last 10 cars that finish each race until the end of the season will all get a $25 gift certificate to GRE6.com and drivers will have until November 1, 2022 to use the in-store credits. The Finish What You Started Bonus Winners will be posted on the GRE6 Facebook page.”

The first SK Light race of the 2022 season saw Tyler Chapman take second place and last Friday night saw Tyler Barry take second place to claim the GRE6.com bonuses. The 2021 season saw 12 different drivers score a second place finish with George Bessette, Jr. leading all drivers with 4.

The next GRE6.com bonus will be paid this Friday, May 20 as part of the CBYD Open 81 program. The SK Lights will be joined by Stafford’s other 4 weekly divisions plus Open Modified cars. Tickets for the CBYD 81 are available now online at StaffordSpeedway.com/tickets and tickets will also be available for purchase at the admission gates. Tickets for the CBYD 81 are $30.00 for adults, $10.00 for kids 6-14, and free for kids 5 & under. Reserved seating is priced at $35.00 for all ages and pit passes are $45.00 with a valid 2022 Stafford Competition License and $50.00 without a Stafford license.

