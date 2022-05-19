Four Divisions Ready for Action in Round Four at Delta

A quartet of Micro Sprint racing main events will take place during the fourth round of the 2022 Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union championship on Saturday night, with Super 600, Non-Wing, Restricted, and Jr. Sprints ready to roll. Drivers will aim for a foothold in the $1,000-to-win titles at the 1/7th mile dirt oval at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton.



General admission tickets are $10 for adults ages 13 and up, $5 for kids ages 6 to 12, seniors 55+, and military, and kids 5 and under are free! Pit gates open at 1pm with the driver’s meeting at 4:30 pm. Pit passes are $20. Tickets can be purchased through MyRacePass or at the gate. Fans who cannot attend can also see flag-to-flag coverage on The Cushion, the speedway’s Pay-Per-View partner this year.



The Non-Wing division has routinely been the gathering spot for veterans of the speedway, but in 2022 drivers under age 20 make up four of the top-five in the championship. Brentwood’s Jeffrey Pahule, Jr. leads the standings on the strength of a win earlier this year. He leads Medford, Oregon brothers Austin and Ashton Torgerson with Ripon’s Brandon Carey in fourth. 10-year-old Jett Barnes of Visalia rounds out the top-five. Round three winner Nikko Panella of is just two points behind fifth as well. Non-Wing battles for 30-laps and $500-to-win on Saturday.



Ashton Torgerson has the lead in the winged Super 600 battle, leading Panella by eight points and his brother Austin by 17 points. Izaak Sharp of Grass Valley and Barnes are fourth and fifth in the series. The fastest cars that compete at Delta Speedway will also race for 30-laps and $500-to-win.



2020 Jr. Sprint champion Lucas Mauldin has vaulted into the points lead in Restricted, with the Rancho Murieta driver riding two victories to an 18-point advantage. Adrianna DeMartini is still aiming for victory as the Brentwood driver ranks in second. Pleasanton’s Kellan Harper is third followed by 2021 Jr. Sprint champion Brody Rubio of Manteca and Sunnyvale’s Clay Mibach. The series’ other winner this year is Andrew Smith of Castro Valley who currently resides in sixth in the order. Restricted will compete in a 25-lap main event paying a minimum of $300-to-win.



Manteca’s Briggs Davis leads the Jr. Sprint division, bolstered by two wins to open the season. His advantage over Vacaville’s Jackson Tardiff is 26 points. Maya Mauldin of Rancho Murieta has led laps in 2022 and ranks third, followed by Oakdale’s Heston Stepps and Citrus Heights’ rookie Haven Sherman. Braxon Vasconcellos of Visalia won round three in April. Jr. Sprints features the youngest drivers at Delta Speedway, racing in a 25-lap feature for a guaranteed $200-to-win.



Courtesy of C&P Promotions, all member drivers in Juniors and Restricted who race at least 12 of 14 events will be eligible for drawings for a new Yamaha engine core and a new PMP chassis 600 frame and body.



Stubborn Rods will offer one custom made fishing rod per month to a randomly selected race winning driver as well.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Kludt Oil and Propane, Interstate Truck Center, Papé Kenworth, Van De Pol Petroleum, Hostile Wheels, Genova Bakery, Winner’s Bingo, Stubborn Rods, Solari’s Backhoe Service, and PMP Chassis for their support of the 2022 racing season. Race fans are encouraged to check out Dave Royce and Royce Farms Barbeque for the best racing food on the planet. Come thirsty as adult beverages are now available as well!



