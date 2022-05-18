AMS giving Henry Co. high school grads tickets to July NASCAR race

Henry County high school graduates are getting more than their diploma this year during graduation ceremonies at Atlanta Motor Speedway; they’ll also receive a free ticket to the upcoming NASCAR race.

More than 3,000 students from ten Henry County schools will walk across the stage at AMS this year. As part of the commencement ceremonies, the speedway is giving each graduate a complimentary ticket to the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart.

“We’re honored to host Henry County schools, the class of 2022 graduates, and their supporters to recognize the students’ accomplishments,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “Better yet, we’re excited to invite these students back to the track in a few weeks at no charge to enjoy the entertainment of Flo Rida and thrills of a NASCAR event.”

Henry County high school graduations begin Wednesday, May 18, and continue each day through Friday, May 27:

Wednesday, May 18: Luella High School

Thursday, May 19: Ola High School

Friday, May 20: Locust Grove High School

Saturday, May 21: Union Grove High School

Sunday, May 22: Woodland High School

Monday, May 23: Hampton High School

Tuesday, May 24: Stockbridge High School

Wednesday, May 25: McDonough High School

Thursday, May 26: Dutchtown High School

Friday, May 27: Eagles Landing High School

With their complimentary ticket to the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, graduates will enjoy a day packed full of entertainment, music, and racing action on Sunday, July 10. More information on the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway July 8-10 is available at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

The Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart headlines the summer slate of NASCAR racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 10. As NASCAR’s best make a push for the looming NASCAR playoffs, this challenging 400-mile race will play a pivotal role in deciding who’s in and who’s out.

Accompanying the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart is the Alsco Uniforms 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, July 9. The summer race will challenge the rising stars of the sport to stand out and succeed on one of the circuit’s most challenging tracks.

